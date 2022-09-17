Mother and son, 10, found dead in flat after ‘concerns for welfare’

A woman and a child, believed to be mother and son, have been found dead inside a flat.

The discovery of the woman, believed to be 30, and her 10-year-old child was made after police were called to an address in Cross Ingram Road, Holbeck, Leeds , on Thursday.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called at about 9pm to the flat.

The force said an alert was made by someone who raised concerns about the welfare of the occupants, and a woman and a child were found dead inside the flat.

A police spokesman said: “While inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of their deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Formal identification has yet to be completed.”