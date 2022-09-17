Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Volleyball Opens ACC Play with Five-Set Thriller Over Boston College
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Volleyball emerged victorious over Boston College in front of an electric crowd inside the Women's Building on Wednesday Night, 3-2 (13-25, 25-13, 25-18, 15-25, 19-17). Tonight was the fifth ACC opener between the two squads and the first time the squads have gone five frames against each other in league opening action.
cuse.com
No. 11 Field Hockey Home and Away This Weekend
No. 11 Syracuse at No. 10 Virginia: Friday | Sept. 23 | 4 p.m. | Charlottesville, Va. | Turf Field. No. 11 Syracuse vs. Dartmouth: Sunday | Sept. 25 | 1 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | J.S. Coyne Stadium. Watch Live - Friday: ACC Network Extra. Live Stats - Friday:...
cuse.com
Field Hockey Eleventh in This Week’s NFHCA Poll
GENEVA, N.Y. – After a 2-0 week, the Syracuse University field hockey team was ranked 11th in the week three Penn Monto/NFHCA Coaches Poll. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released its poll Tuesday afternoon. Syracuse (7-1, 1-0 ACC) garnered 684 points this week, up from last week's...
cuse.com
5 Things to Know: Syracuse vs. Virginia
Syracuse hosts Virginia on Friday night in a primetime ACC showdown. Syracuse is in action at home on a Friday night for the third time in the last two years. The Orange have won six of their last nine Friday games and hold a 7-4 Friday record under head coach Dino Babers.
cuse.com
Syracuse Rowing Celebrates 10th Annual Evening at Ten Eyck
The Syracuse men's and women's rowing teams, in conjunction with the Syracuse Alumni Rowing Association (S.A.R.A.), hosted the 10th Annual Evening at Ten Eyck on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the James A. Ten Eyck Memorial Boathouse in Liverpool. The evening was complete with a boat dedication for the 'Team 44'...
cuse.com
Orange Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Colgate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer heads to Colgate with a four-match winning streak on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff and will be streaming live on ESPN+. ORANGE UPDATE:. 'Cuse enters Tuesday's match with an undefeated record of 6-0-1, which is the...
cuse.com
Johnson, Shealy Earn ACC Players Of The Week Honors
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse men's soccer swept the Atlantic Coast Conference Players of the Week honors. The conference announced senior forward Levonte Johnson as the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and redshirt-senior goalkeeper Russell Shealy as the ACC Defensive Player of the Week. This marks the first time Syracuse men's soccer student-athletes earned both ACC Players of the Week awards.
cuse.com
Orange Ready For Friday Night Lights
The eyes of the college football world will be on Syracuse on Friday night when it hosts ACC foe Virginia at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Purdue and will look to go 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2018.
cuse.com
Shrader Named Manning Award Star of the Week
Quarterback Garrett Shrader can add another national award to his growing list, earning a Manning Award Star of the Week honor. The 'Cuse signal caller threw for three scores, including a 25-yard dime to Oronde Gadsden II with seven-seconds left, in Syracuse's thrilling 32-29 victory over Purdue to move the squad to 3-0 on the season.
