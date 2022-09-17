Read full article on original website
Odom Wins River Run Collegiate
DAVIDSON, N.C. (September 20, 2022)- Howard University men's golf team starts the year off with a strong showing in North Carolina, completing three rounds at the River Run Collegiate, hosted by Davidson (Oct. 19-20). Senior Gregory Odom (Memphis) led the Bison, shooting eight under par (-8, 208) while claiming his...
McKinnon Claims MEAC Weekly Award
NORFOLK, Va. (September 19, 2022) – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) uncovered its women's volleyball weekly honors where Howard University freshman standout Rya McKinnon (Bessemer, Ala.) earned the league's top rookie award for the second time this season. The announcement came Monday afternoon. At the Penn State Classic (Sept....
