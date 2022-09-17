ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Emotional Princess Charlotte Turns to Her Mother for Comfort

Princess Charlotte appeared emotional after watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service Monday alongside her eldest brother, Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children were a late addition to the Westminster Abbey service and were confirmed by the palace only when the order of service was released the night before.
Daily Mail

Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall

The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
Newsweek

Kate and Camilla Mourn Queen Elizabeth II: In Pictures

Kate Middleton and Camilla have been greeting mourners and supporting the monarchy as Britain prepares to say a final goodbye to its longest reigning monarch. The new Princess of Wales and Queen Consort shared a car as their husbands, Prince Willian and King Charles III, walked in procession behind Queen Elizabeth II's en route o Westminster Hall where it has been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14.
brides.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Royal Engagement Ring: Get the Look

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There are many engagement rings that will go down in history as one of "the greats"—those that are forever memorialized online and in our memories. And when it comes to the royals, as we've seen time and time again, no celebrity engagement ring can infiltrate their distinction of "most iconic". Specifically, the engagement ring that Prince Philip once gave to Queen Elizabeth II is etched into history as a wedding staple.
Harper's Bazaar

St George’s Chapel: the final resting place of the Queen

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will be buried at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. On Monday, State Hearse will travel from her funeral in Westminster Abbey to Windsor, arriving at the chapel for a committal service via the Long Walk, the majestic tree-lined avenue that leads to the castle.
PopCrush

Grimes Seemingly Got Plastic Surgery: ‘I Did Something Crazy’

On Sept. 17, Grimes posted a photo of her face wrapped in bandages surrounding her ears and chin. “I did [something] crazy," she captioned the photo. Shortly after sharing the selfie, she tweeted that her upcoming sixth album is finally finished and that she and a friend are currently in the mixing process of it. She also shared that the pair finished the very last song for the album while she was recovering in "the plastic surgery clinic."
960 The Ref

Live updates: Will and Kate's older kids attending funeral

LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.
Daily Mail

Sweet moments with Gan Gan: Adorable videos and pictures show the close bond the Queen shared with her great-grandchildren and grandchildren over the years

Tonight, the Queen's eight grandchildren will unite to stand vigil over her coffin as she lies-in-state. Prince William and Prince Harry will be joined by their cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, as they come together to honour Her Majesty. Their partners are not expected to attend.
Mashed

What Happened To The Tons Of Food Left Behind By Queen Elizabeth Mourners

With lines that stretched out for hours, it was natural for those who wanted to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state in the Palace of Westminster to pack a meal, or a snack. Unfortunately, the U.K. Government was clear about what it would, and wouldn't allow into the hall. People could only bring small bags and any food or beverages brought to provide sustenance had to be consumed before they entered the hall. Anything that wasn't eaten before it was time to enter the hall was meant to be thrown away.
Mashed

Reddit Is Confused By The Way One British Supermarket Honored The Queen

A British supermarket in the United Kingdom has caused inconvenience and confusion to a Redditor in honor of the Queen. In the wake of Britain's dearly beloved's departure, we become aware of just how much regard Britons had for Queen Elizabeth. The ensuing bank holidays, the flags at half mast, per Condé Nast Travel, and the throngs that are likely to turn up for the funeral procession are where we get the idea. The statistics: 76% of English citizens are upset by the queen's passing, and 85% of the population is feeling that she was good for their country, per YouGov.
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Touching Farewell Message For The Queen's Funeral

Https://www.express.co.uk/news...If there is one thing Gordon Ramsay has — besides an array of successful restaurants, a handful of hit TV shows, and some serious skills in the kitchen — it's a way with words. The silver-tongued chef offers prolific feedback to anyone hardy enough to rise through the ranks of his kitchens (televised or otherwise) and always has a word to throw to his many fans, followers, and food-forward friends. As he said to Thrillist earlier this year, "I'm fit as a fiddle ... Do not underestimate the power of an old man." And of "Hell's Kitchen," one of Ramsay's more popular shows, which is now entering Season 21, he said, "I can go for another 30 seasons. Trust me." Strong words from a strong character.
