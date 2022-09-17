Read full article on original website
Related
WHIZ
Local Scores 9/19/22
Landon Montgomery had a hat trick for the Bulldogs. Tyler Hudson added the other goal for Heath. Isaac McKinney scored for Sheridan.
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week six football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week six of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. Three teams are tied for first place in the MVL Big School Division Standings. And two of them go head-to-head in Perry County. You can hear the matchup between 4-1 Sheridan and 3-2 River View on Z92 Radio. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.
Comments / 0