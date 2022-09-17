ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week six of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. Three teams are tied for first place in the MVL Big School Division Standings. And two of them go head-to-head in Perry County. You can hear the matchup between 4-1 Sheridan and 3-2 River View on Z92 Radio. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO