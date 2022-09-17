Read full article on original website
Related
‘SNL’: Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson & Megan Thee Stallion To Host Opening Three Episodes Of Season 48
Saturday Night Live has found its season openers. Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion will host the opening three episodes of Season 48 of the NBC late-night series, which returns October 1. Kendrick Lamar and Willow will be musical guests for the first two episodes, respectively, with Megan Thee Stallion pulling double duty for the third episode. ‘Saturday Night Live’: Actors Who’ve Hosted ‘SNL’ The Most – Photo Gallery Top Gun: Maverick star Teller, who also recently starred in Paramount+’s limited series The Offer, will make his hosting debut in the season opener, with Lamar returning for his third appearance. Gleeson, who stars...
Oscars 2023: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions
The last five Oscars for Makeup and Hairstyling (MUAHS) have gone to remarkable transformations into legendary figures: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Bombshell,” “Vice,” and “Darkest Hour.” This season, the trend continues with Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s impressionistic deconstruction, “Blonde” (Netflix), and Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s delirious biopic, “Elvis” (Warner Bros.). Even more impressive are the innovative digital prosthetics behind Brendan Fraser’s 600-pound English teacher in Darren Aronofsky’s compassionate “The Whale” (A24) and the unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot (a.k.a the Penguin) in Matt Reeves’ noirish...
Comments / 0