Saturday Night Live has found its season openers. Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion will host the opening three episodes of Season 48 of the NBC late-night series, which returns October 1. Kendrick Lamar and Willow will be musical guests for the first two episodes, respectively, with Megan Thee Stallion pulling double duty for the third episode. ‘Saturday Night Live’: Actors Who’ve Hosted ‘SNL’ The Most – Photo Gallery Top Gun: Maverick star Teller, who also recently starred in Paramount+’s limited series The Offer, will make his hosting debut in the season opener, with Lamar returning for his third appearance. Gleeson, who stars...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO