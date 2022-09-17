Netflix’s Do Revenge is the story of two high school students, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), whose reputations have been destroyed by former friends. Drea, once a popular girl at their school, was brought down when a nude video she made for her boyfriend was leaked to the whole school. She meets new transfer student Eleanor over the summer, and the two become fast friends who bond over their broken friendships and their love of primal screaming. Once the new school year gets underway, they realize that the best thing they can do for one another is to help each other, you know, do revenge, on the people who have caused them so much pain. Do Revenge is a very modern, loose riff on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train, but it’s also deeply rooted in 1990s nostalgia (think Clueless and Cruel Intentions), thanks in part to an intensely ’90s soundtrack and a cameo by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Take a look at who else stars in this high school movie that promises equal parts dark comedy and, yeah, revenge.

