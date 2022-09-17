Read full article on original website
Fresh off its Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, NBC’s Saturday Night Live has announced the first three hosts of Season 48. NBC on Tuesday revealed that Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will host SNL‘s Oct. 1 premiere, with third-time musical guest Kendrick Lamar. The following week, on Oct. 8, Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) will serve as master of ceremonies for the first time, while Willow will perform. Then on Oct. 15, recent She-Hulk guest star Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty as host and musical guest. As previously reported, SNL is down eight cast members heading into Season 48, following the...
The "Abbott Elementary" star even recreated a bit of the 1981 musical's original choreography, feather boa and all.
Netflix’s Do Revenge is the story of two high school students, Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), whose reputations have been destroyed by former friends. Drea, once a popular girl at their school, was brought down when a nude video she made for her boyfriend was leaked to the whole school. She meets new transfer student Eleanor over the summer, and the two become fast friends who bond over their broken friendships and their love of primal screaming. Once the new school year gets underway, they realize that the best thing they can do for one another is to help each other, you know, do revenge, on the people who have caused them so much pain. Do Revenge is a very modern, loose riff on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train, but it’s also deeply rooted in 1990s nostalgia (think Clueless and Cruel Intentions), thanks in part to an intensely ’90s soundtrack and a cameo by Sarah Michelle Gellar. Take a look at who else stars in this high school movie that promises equal parts dark comedy and, yeah, revenge.
The last five Oscars for Makeup and Hairstyling (MUAHS) have gone to remarkable transformations into legendary figures: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Bombshell,” “Vice,” and “Darkest Hour.” This season, the trend continues with Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s impressionistic deconstruction, “Blonde” (Netflix), and Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s delirious biopic, “Elvis” (Warner Bros.). Even more impressive are the innovative digital prosthetics behind Brendan Fraser’s 600-pound English teacher in Darren Aronofsky’s compassionate “The Whale” (A24) and the unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot (a.k.a the Penguin) in Matt Reeves’ noirish...
