Fresh off its Emmy win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, NBC’s Saturday Night Live has announced the first three hosts of Season 48. NBC on Tuesday revealed that Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller will host SNL‘s Oct. 1 premiere, with third-time musical guest Kendrick Lamar. The following week, on Oct. 8, Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) will serve as master of ceremonies for the first time, while Willow will perform. Then on Oct. 15, recent She-Hulk guest star Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty as host and musical guest. As previously reported, SNL is down eight cast members heading into Season 48, following the...

