Missouri State

FOX2Now

FOX 2 Senate debate deadline passes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A deadline of September 19th at noon was communicated to the Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine campaigns for our October 4 statewide debate. The Schmitt for senate campaign has accepted our invitation. We have not received an answer from Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign as of the deadline.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
Missouri Independent

‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency

Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare department for two years, Cordova was tasked with […] The post ‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri’s newest state park offers a primitive experience to visitors

JEFFERSON CITY — Outdoor enthusiasts will be able to break in the new Bryant Creek State Park in southern Missouri starting on Friday. The park covers 2,917 acres in Douglas County near the city of Ava, including mature forest, wet-weather waterfalls, caves and 1.67 miles of frontage along Bryant Creek, the main tributary of the North Fork River.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, September 19th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee will hold hearings at 1:30 today (Monday) on 13 income tax cut and agriculture tax credit proposals. Some Senators want to gradually reduce the top tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to as low as three-point-nine percent -- if the state makes enough revenue. They also want to increase the standard deduction so that Missouri taxpayers owe less in state income tax. Another proposal would give a one-time tax credit to 2021 taxpayers, 325 dollars for some single filers and 650 dollars for some taxpayers filing jointly. Several lawmakers also have proposals that would extend agriculture tax credits from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers, young farmers, and others.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Missouri

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Income tax cut plan heads to Missouri Senate floor for debate

The Missouri Senate this week will debate an income tax cut that doesn’t immediately lower rates as much as Gov. Mike Parson proposed but would, if passed, promise future reductions. Under a proposal passed on a party-line vote Monday in the Senate Appropriations Committee, the top state income tax rate for next year would be […] The post Income tax cut plan heads to Missouri Senate floor for debate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Missouri Democrats Split On Amendment 3

There’s a split among Missouri Democratic leaders when it comes to Amendment 3 on the November Ballot which would legalize recreational marijuana. The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee says in a Monday statement it is not taking a position on the ballot initiative because of concerns with the wording of the plan.
MISSOURI STATE

