Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY. WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 420,. 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 426, 427, 428, 429, 430, 432, AND 434... Winds have dropped after sunset and humidity...
KULR8
'It's just been a really busy year:' Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reporting more in-town bear conflicts this year than usual
MONTANA - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is reporting more in-town bear conflicts this year than in typical years. "We've had lots of reports of bears in people's yards, breaking into sheds," Greg Lemon with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said. "Just looking for food and finding easy meals around people's houses."
Comments / 0