▶️ After fatal crash on Highway 97, what safety improvements is ODOT planning?
A 16-year-old Redmond girl was killed last Friday after crossing onto oncoming traffic south of Redmond. The crash, which involved four vehicles and a total of seven people, once again has people in the area wondering what can be done to make Highway 97 safer. The crash happened near Tomahawk...
On Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty, operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident, had been traveling southbound and for unknown reasons, initiated a lane change and lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty crossed over into oncoming lanes, striking a black 2018 Jeep Renegade that was traveling northbound. The Jeep Renegade was pushed onto the northbound shoulder where it rolled multiple times. The Jeep Liberty next collided into a northbound white 2012 GMC Yukon, and subsequently an additional vehicle, a grey 2017 Toyota Camry that had been traveling southbound behind the Jeep Liberty. The silver Jeep Liberty was operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Jeep Renegade was operated by, Araceli Rodriguez Giles (21) of Bend, and had passengers Brayan Olvera (23) of Bend, Victorina Giles (53) of Bend and an additional 16-year-old juvenile male. Giles and the 16-year-old minor in this vehicle were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The white GMC Yukon was operated by Bradly Pearce (43) of Bend. Pearce was uninjured. The 2017 Toyota Camry was operated by Amie Gassner (39) of Central Point. Passengers in the vehicle, Jamie Richmond (39) and a 12-year-old female were transported via ground ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s office, ODOT, Redmond Fire and Rescue, Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County Chaplain’s service.
Fatal four-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for several hours Friday, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond
A 16-year-old Redmond teen was killed and four other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond, Oregon State Police said Saturday. The post Redmond 16-year-old killed, 4 people injured in 4-vehicle crash on Highway 97 south of Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
