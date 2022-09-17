Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downriver community divided over floral mural on Southgate hair salon
SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Downriver community is divided over a floral mural showcased on the building of a Southgate hair salon looking to refresh its image. The city told the establishment’s owner that the colorful painting must be removed, and it is not sitting well with community members who’ve fallen in love with the display.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Trans-Siberian Orchestra tickets available for $29 for limited time
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Catch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in Detroit on Dec. 29. From now through the end of the week, or until they run out, tickets to the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows at Little Caesars Arena are $29. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Salvation Army and Gilda’s Club.
thesalinepost.com
SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale- Taking Donations
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Are you cleaning out your closets? SASC is taking donations for our upcoming Bag & Jewelry Sale fundraiser, held on Nov 19. Donations can be dropped off during building hours. For more information, please contact us at 734.429.9274.
themanchestermirror.com
New restaurant set to open in former bakery building
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jason Cooper first became acquainted with Manchester about four or five years ago, when he purchased a rental property in the village. As he came and went, he began to enjoy the uniqueness and the small town feel of the community.
whmi.com
Paving Grand River in Brighton Delayed Until Next Year
Motorists in the city of Brighton will have to navigate through some lane shifts beginning Monday, Sept. 19th. As part of the Grand River Ave. improvement project, the contractor will be replacing concrete curbing as well as installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps at all intersections east of Main Street clear to the city limits at Appian Way.
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor plans to ban turning right on red lights downtown to curb pedestrian crashes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Under a new resolution, turning right on a red light in downtown Ann Arbor would be illegal. The move is to reduce pedestrian crashes in a very busy area. Only buses would be exempt from the rule. "Students will walk and just run across...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Pleasant Ridge Tudor chalet has patios on two floors
Pleasant Ridge — It has everything a classic Tudor-style house should have: steeply-pitched gabled roof, decorated half-timbering and tall, narrow windows. And this chalet, located at 18 Sylvan Ave. near Woodward and Interstate 696, is up for sale. Kenneth Lin, associate broker at Re/Max Showcase Homes-Team Stellar in Birmingham,...
fox2detroit.com
Find horror memorabilia, Halloween decorations at the Haunted Garage Sale in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Add to your Halloween collection at the Haunted Garage Sale on Oct. 1 in Dearborn. Vendors at the sale will have handmade items, as well as new and used decorations, horror memorabilia, and more. Entry is free, and attending the event gets you a raffle...
'There are no words to describe it': Theatre Bizarre, a massive, elaborate masquerade party, is coming back to Detroit
Preparations have been underway for months, and now with “spooky season” just around the corner, it’s almost time for the “world’s most spectacular masquerade party” – Theatre Bizarre in Detroit.
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for country music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
fox2detroit.com
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
thesalinepost.com
SALINE CITY COUNCIL ELECTION 2022: Meet Nicole Rice
Nicole Rice is running for Saline City Council. She is one of five candidates before voters in the Nov. 8 election, along with Robert Cameron, Brian Cassise and incumbents Dean Girbach and Janet Dillon. Below is our Q & A with candidate Nicole Rice. NICOLE RICE. Biography. I am a...
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Approves $172,500 for New Drinking Well
Citing the "dire need for a new well," the City of Saline is using emergency procurement protocols to advance the drilling of a new drinking water well. One of the city's wells, Well 4, recently failed. The city has approved the expenditure of $172,500 to pay Peerless Midwest to replace Well 4 with a new well, Well 7.
HometownLife.com
Developer proposes 449 rental homes in southwest Canton with pool, splash pad, dog park
A Southfield-based developer is proposing 449 single family rental homes on a 224-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Geddes Road and Denton Road in Canton Township. A preliminary plan for Creekview Landings includes 342 detached homes and 107 attached units. As the plan currently stands, renters could choose from two models for ranch style homes and two models for two-story homes, as well as the attached ranch-style models.
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Bingo scratch-off lottery ticket
The Michigan Lottery says the player couldn’t contain his excitement when he won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bingo Blockbuster instant game.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit native shares his experience navigating the Queen’s death
LONDON – One of the thousands of mourners in London experiencing this historic time is a man who used to live in Rochester Hills. Cameron Taylor shared his experience with Local 4, “we got the notification pop up advising us not to go into the queue.”. While Cameron...
