Saline, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Downriver community divided over floral mural on Southgate hair salon

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – A Downriver community is divided over a floral mural showcased on the building of a Southgate hair salon looking to refresh its image. The city told the establishment’s owner that the colorful painting must be removed, and it is not sitting well with community members who’ve fallen in love with the display.
SOUTHGATE, MI
thesalinepost.com

SASC Bag & Jewelry Sale- Taking Donations

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Are you cleaning out your closets? SASC is taking donations for our upcoming Bag & Jewelry Sale fundraiser, held on Nov 19. Donations can be dropped off during building hours. For more information, please contact us at 734.429.9274.
SALINE, MI
themanchestermirror.com

New restaurant set to open in former bakery building

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jason Cooper first became acquainted with Manchester about four or five years ago, when he purchased a rental property in the village. As he came and went, he began to enjoy the uniqueness and the small town feel of the community.
MANCHESTER, MI
whmi.com

Paving Grand River in Brighton Delayed Until Next Year

Motorists in the city of Brighton will have to navigate through some lane shifts beginning Monday, Sept. 19th. As part of the Grand River Ave. improvement project, the contractor will be replacing concrete curbing as well as installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps at all intersections east of Main Street clear to the city limits at Appian Way.
BRIGHTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Pleasant Ridge Tudor chalet has patios on two floors

Pleasant Ridge — It has everything a classic Tudor-style house should have: steeply-pitched gabled roof, decorated half-timbering and tall, narrow windows. And this chalet, located at 18 Sylvan Ave. near Woodward and Interstate 696, is up for sale. Kenneth Lin, associate broker at Re/Max Showcase Homes-Team Stellar in Birmingham,...
PLEASANT RIDGE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Sept. 18

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. West Madison Street: The road between South Ashley and South Main streets will see a lane closure and shift until 5 p.m. Feb. 28, as a new building is constructed at the southwest corner of South Main and West Madison streets. This will require the group to take over the eastbound through lane of West Madison Street.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
ROYAL OAK, MI
thesalinepost.com

SALINE CITY COUNCIL ELECTION 2022: Meet Nicole Rice

Nicole Rice is running for Saline City Council. She is one of five candidates before voters in the Nov. 8 election, along with Robert Cameron, Brian Cassise and incumbents Dean Girbach and Janet Dillon. Below is our Q & A with candidate Nicole Rice. NICOLE RICE. Biography. I am a...
SALINE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Approves $172,500 for New Drinking Well

Citing the "dire need for a new well," the City of Saline is using emergency procurement protocols to advance the drilling of a new drinking water well. One of the city's wells, Well 4, recently failed. The city has approved the expenditure of $172,500 to pay Peerless Midwest to replace Well 4 with a new well, Well 7.
SALINE, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer proposes 449 rental homes in southwest Canton with pool, splash pad, dog park

A Southfield-based developer is proposing 449 single family rental homes on a 224-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Geddes Road and Denton Road in Canton Township. A preliminary plan for Creekview Landings includes 342 detached homes and 107 attached units. As the plan currently stands, renters could choose from two models for ranch style homes and two models for two-story homes, as well as the attached ranch-style models.
CANTON, MI

