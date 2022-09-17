Read full article on original website
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Oregon recruit T.C. Manumaleuna leaves UO vs. BYU game because of offensive chant
North Salem quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna grew up a huge fan of the Oregon Ducks and Marcus Mariota. In fact, he cites the Heisman Trophy winner as the reason he plays the quarterback position today. Manumaleuna, a junior, made headlines when he was offered a scholarship by the Oregon football ...
BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game
PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Oregon
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down parts of BYU’s loss to the Oregon Ducks. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
BYU fans, students react to offensive chant from group of Oregon fans
A BYU fan heard a profanity-laced chant coming from several members of the Oregon student section next to where she was sitting, and she started recording — a video that has since gone viral.
BYU Football Left To Evaluate Everything After Blowout Loss To Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football falling to Oregon, 41-20, on Saturday was a top-to-bottom loss. There’s not one area where BYU failed; it was simply a case of Oregon being a better team with elite athletes ready from the opening kick. “Obviously not the result that we were...
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
Oregon fans’ offensive chant directed at BYU fans’ religion draws rebuke from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox
Oregon Ducks football fans could be heard chanting offensive words regarding the religion of BYU Cougars football fans in Eugene, Oregon
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
University of Oregon apologizes to BYU fans for offensive chant
The University of Oregon and its official student section have issued an apology for some fans using a profanity-laced chant during their home game against BYU on Saturday.
