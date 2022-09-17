ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game

PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants

PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Oregon

SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down parts of BYU’s loss to the Oregon Ducks. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on...
WSU football: Jake Dickert says hold the Top 25 Poll rankings until Week 5

PULLMAN -- There has been a good deal of discussion in Washington State circles on the fact the Cougars are not ranked in the top 25 polls despite a 3-0 record and a win on the road at No. 18/19 Wisconsin. Jake Dickert was asked about during his Monday press conference and while did not spend a whole lot of time on it, but did offer his belief on the rankings.
BYU Football Left To Evaluate Everything After Blowout Loss To Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football falling to Oregon, 41-20, on Saturday was a top-to-bottom loss. There’s not one area where BYU failed; it was simply a case of Oregon being a better team with elite athletes ready from the opening kick. “Obviously not the result that we were...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
Oregon State Improves to 3-0 with a win over Montana State

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State completed non-conference play with a big 68-28 victory over Montana State at Providence Park in Portland. Beavers Quarterback Chance Nolan finished 19-25, 276 yards and 4 touchdowns. Deshaun Fenwick added 63 yards on 9 rushes with one touchdown. The Beavers are off to their...
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
Latter-Day Saints temple being built in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Work has begun on the site of a new temple for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The temple will be located at a 10.5-acre site on International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, not far from PeaceHealth Riverbend Hospital. Construction equipment is on-site right now, and crews will be putting up a fence to section off the construction zone soon. Crews say they estimate construction to take between two and five years, and they hope to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in October.
