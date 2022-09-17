Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
Diamantis: Officials ‘set trap’ on retirement
The attorney for Kosta Diamantis, the former state official who was fired from one position and resigned from another last year, argued Monday that the governor’s top lieutenants created an unbearable working environment for him and “set a trap” that forced him to retire rather than fight an investigation into the school construction grant program that he oversaw.
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
As CT opioid overdose deaths rise, settlement funds begin arriving
New London, like other Connecticut cities and towns, is deciding how to spend National Opioid Settlement money from pharmaceutical companies.
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: Is Conn. seeing an uptick in COVID cases and hospitalizations?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In today’s health headlines, President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Plus, are we seeing an uptick in COVID cases and hospitalization in Connecticut, and what do we need to know about West Nile encephalitis?. Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale...
NewsTimes
Bob Stefanowski calls Ned Lamont 'a coward' for only accepting two CT governor debates
The campaign of Gov. Ned Lamont agreed Friday to two televised debates with Republican Bob Stefanowski, half the number of head-to-head contests between the duo in 2018 when they competed for an open seat. NBC Connecticut will host the candidates in its studios on Sept. 27, while WTNH News 8...
Annual 5K to support officer mental health
EAST HARTFORD — Believe 208 will host its eighth annual Run for the Brave and Finest 5K race on Sunday to support mental health initiatives for police officers. The yearly event began after the suicide of former East Hartford police officer Paul Buchanan in 2013. “Since that tragic day,...
New Haven community leader calls for change after three people shot Friday
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police responded to three shootings Friday evening with a man injured and taken to the hospital in each shooting. A 21-year-old New Haven man, a 35-year-old West Haven man, and a 46-year-old Seymour man were all injured. Police don’t believe the incidents were connected. Police Chief Karl Jacobson said a majority of officers were working the New Haven Grand Prix when the shootings happened.
The battle over home heating assistance funding — will families be left out in the cold?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Will Connecticut families be out in the cold this winter? Many families around the state are trying to figure out whether to fill their oil tanks to heat their homes, or to leave them half empty because they need money to eat. Meanwhile, state leaders continue to battle over a potential […]
Journal Inquirer
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A defiant Alex Jones showed up at a Connecticut courthouse Tuesday declaring his innocence despite already being found liable for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. A jury seated about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Sandy Hook in...
Journal Inquirer
Connecticut makes a case for ranked choice in elections
Ranked-choice voting has an endorsement from Governor Lamont, a Democrat, and an open mind from his Republican challenger, Bob Stefanowski, so it is doubly worth discussing during this election campaign. The ranked-choice idea applies to election contests with three or more candidates, contests that present the risk that the candidate...
CT parents, students call for school anti-racism policies
Following the George Floyd protests of 2020, Connecticut parents and students say schools need clear policies to address racist incidents.
A behind-the-scenes look at the high-powered attorneys running the high-profile Alex Jones trial (Exclusive)
WATERBURY, Conn. — The high-profile trial against Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre a hoax, continues this week and it features some of Connecticut's most high-profile and home-grown legal minds. “UConn has a very very good law school. These are exemplary attorneys,” stated Jim Bergenn, an...
First court appearance in Bridgeport for Hummer driver in viral video
The Brookfield woman accused of ramming her Hummer into a police cruiser, then leading officers on a multi-town chase that put seven officers in the hospital, appeared in court in Bridgeport for the first time.
Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records
Uncovering New Haven is a massive archival undertaking to document, catalog, preserve, and digitize thousands of court records. The post Uncovering New Haven: Confronting history in centuries-old court records appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski on Thursday repeated his calls to repeal one of the state’s tools to encourage affordable housing development, citing a need for more local control. “I’ll start by saying this is not a partisan strategy. This is not against affordable housing. And I feel very...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Person Shot
2022-09-18@12:38pm– A person was shot on Logan Street. A dark-colored car fled southbound on I-95. No further details at this time. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Diving into the News 8/The Hill/Emerson College poll
(WTNH) – Polls, polls, polls! We are less than two months from Election Day and we have the results from the latest News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Polling on the Connecticut governor’s race and more. When we did our first poll in May, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont had a...
Journal Inquirer
Coventry farmer in corn field file
Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer. He joined the JI in September 2021 and graduated from UConn. In addition to reporting, he is an avid hiker and guitarist, with his prized possession being his Fender Jazzmaster.
