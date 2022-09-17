Read full article on original website
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
thechampionnewspaper.com
SWD dominates rival, Marist takes down undefeated foe
Southwest DeKalb High School’s Panthers beat the Redan High School Raiders 55-6 in a DeKalb County football rivalry on Sept. 16, while Marist High School defeated the formerly undefeated Blessed Trinity High School 21-17. The Southwest DeKalb Panthers upped their all-time series record against DeKalb County rival Redan to...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Tech trying to break disastrous slide against Power 5 opponents
For Georgia Tech, the focus is no longer solely on its last football game, a 42-0 hammering at home by No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday, but on what has transpired over the Yellow Jackets' last four games against Power 5 opponents. Georgia Tech has been outscored by an almost...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stetson Bennett Gets Bump in Heisman Odds, Still A Longshot to Win
As the college football season was set to kick off in 2022, most media members, coaches, fans, and betting books alike had a pretty tight group of Heisman trophy contenders. Bryce Young, the returning winner from a year ago was obviously the favorite, with star-studded quarterback names like CJ Stoud, and Caleb Williams high up on most of the odds list this preseason, with few books listing Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett as even a bettable option.
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles
Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
dawgnation.com
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
Henry County Daily Herald
Paul Finebaum says 'Georgia is the new Alabama'
Georgia looked like the best team in college football, yet again, in week three against South Carolina and it left ESPN commentator, Paul Finebaum, impressed. The Bulldogs leaped Alabama in the AP poll after week two and a discussion is being had that Georgia is in a class of their own this season.
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Clayton News Daily
ON THE MARKET: Large family home on 5th green of Georgia National Golf Course
This all brick, two story home sits on approximately one acre in a quiet cul-de-sac on the 5th green of the Georgia National Golf Course. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Walking into the home, you’ll find a two story foyer and great room with two sets of...
fox5atlanta.com
Armed man shows up to high school football game with rifle and two handguns, school says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Just after Archer High School won its home football game Friday night, things took a scary turn. As students celebrated, a spokesperson Gwinnett County Public Schools says one of its school resource officers spotted a man walking through the parking lot armed with a rifle. "They...
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
CBS 46
Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
1 Person Died After A Five-Car Crash On I-75 (Clayton County, GA)
Clayton County Police are investigating a five-car crash on Interstate 75 southbound Sunday around 5 a.m. that claimed a life. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
UGA students forced to find a new place to live after delays at Athens apartment complex
ATHENS, Ga — University of Georgia students are scrambling and worried after a local apartment complex delayed their move-in again. During the initial delay, the complex was putting the students up in hotels, but on Saturday, that ends. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spoke with students on Friday, who said...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
creativeloafing.com
Kod Atlanta’S Sunday Brunch, $10 Unlimited Crab Legs & Soul Food
BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & SOUL FOOD. KING OF DIAMONDS ATLANTA PRESENTS ... BRUNCH & MUNCH $10 UNLIMITED CRAB LEGS & BRUNCH ( SOUL FOOD ) UNLIMITED BRUNCH & MUNCH & R & B SUNDAYS 12PM -4PM AFTER PARTY 4PM -3AM * PLEASE NOTE SECTIONS & TABLES...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
myk104.com
Gunna presents Gunna Family Fest 2022 Saturday in Georgia
Despite being incarcerated, Gunna is presenting Gunna Family Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park, Georgia, to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper has been in Fulton County Jail since his arrest in May stemming from a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy indictment. Young Thug and more than two dozen other defendants were also arrested and accused of being members of the Young Slime Life gang.
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County on high alert after threat
Gwinnett County’s Brookwood High School is on high alert with additional support from the Gwinnett County Police Department today after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall at the school yesterday. According to school principal Brett Savage, a threat was written on the bathroom wall with a...
fox5atlanta.com
Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
