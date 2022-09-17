ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

SWD dominates rival, Marist takes down undefeated foe

Southwest DeKalb High School’s Panthers beat the Redan High School Raiders 55-6 in a DeKalb County football rivalry on Sept. 16, while Marist High School defeated the formerly undefeated Blessed Trinity High School 21-17. The Southwest DeKalb Panthers upped their all-time series record against DeKalb County rival Redan to...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stetson Bennett Gets Bump in Heisman Odds, Still A Longshot to Win

As the college football season was set to kick off in 2022, most media members, coaches, fans, and betting books alike had a pretty tight group of Heisman trophy contenders. Bryce Young, the returning winner from a year ago was obviously the favorite, with star-studded quarterback names like CJ Stoud, and Caleb Williams high up on most of the odds list this preseason, with few books listing Georgia starting quarterback Stetson Bennett as even a bettable option.
ATHENS, GA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles

Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Hampton, GA
Local
Georgia Football
Hampton, GA
Sports
City
Stockbridge, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Sports
Henry County Daily Herald

Paul Finebaum says 'Georgia is the new Alabama'

Georgia looked like the best team in college football, yet again, in week three against South Carolina and it left ESPN commentator, Paul Finebaum, impressed. The Bulldogs leaped Alabama in the AP poll after week two and a discussion is being had that Georgia is in a class of their own this season.
ATHENS, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Football Season#American Football#The Hampton Hornets#Tigers
CBS 46

Thousands attend annual Gunna Fest in College Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of people attended the second annual Gunna Fest hosted by the Gunna Foundation organizers and the family of Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native Gunna in College Park on Saturday afternoon. The festival was held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox5atlanta.com

Missing teen: Clayton County police searching for Ellenwood girl

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is issuing a Mattie's Call for a missing teen from Ellenwood. Officers say 16-year-old Liliana Romero left her home on the 3000 block of Grant Road on Sept. 16 and never returned. Police say Romero is diagnosed with depression and anxiety....
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
myk104.com

Gunna presents Gunna Family Fest 2022 Saturday in Georgia

Despite being incarcerated, Gunna is presenting Gunna Family Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park, Georgia, to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper has been in Fulton County Jail since his arrest in May stemming from a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy indictment. Young Thug and more than two dozen other defendants were also arrested and accused of being members of the Young Slime Life gang.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Second stolen DeKalb puppy found, reward offered for third

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Puppy number two is now safe and sound in a dognapping saga officials are hoping will end soon. On Sunday afternoon, Violet became the second of three dogs stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta that have now been found within a close radius to the animal shelter.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy