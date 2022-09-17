We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The American Christmas holiday borrows, or takes inspiration, from many German Christmas traditions including markets, wreaths, and even cookie baking (via U.S. Army). Perhaps one of the lesser widespread traditions, that is no less worthy of recognition, is the Advent calendar. For those unfamiliar, these calendars mark the period leading up to the birth, or advent, of Christ. In this case, Advent calendars mark the 24 days leading up to Christmas. While traditionally lines of chalk, or burning candles would be used to measure this period, it wasn't until the 1800s that the advent calendar took its modern "calendar" form, according to Doing History in Public.

