Buy one, free one Yukimi Daifuku mochi ice cream – only at 7-Eleven

Love a good deal? We’ve got a sweet one for you. 7-Eleven is now offering a two-for-one deal on one of our favourite konbini ice cream treats – Yukimi Daifuku. The popular frozen dessert features ice cream wrapped with a thin layer of chewy mochi rice cake. It also comes with a tiny fork for easy eating. Yukimi Daifuku is often available in vanilla and chocolate flavours, but there are also interesting seasonal variations like chestnut, caramel, milk pudding and matcha.
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
shefinds

This Unexpected Costco Product Was Just Named A ‘Best Value’—It’s Not The Hot Dog Deal!

It’s no secret that Costco is home to some of the best bargains around (Hello, $1.50 hot dog combo!). Thanks to the fact that the membership-based warehouse store sells items in bulk, customers are able to get many of them at unbeatable prices. But which deals are truly the best when stacked up against other stores? There’s one Kirkland Signature item in particular that Consumer Reports recently discovered is the best option around in both price and quality: the laundry detergent.
Time Out Global

This Richmond café is giving away hundreds of free coffees for one day only

Melburnians, set your alarms: for one day only, Veneziano Coffee Roasters is giving away hundreds of free coffees. Yes, you heard that right – free coffee! To celebrate its 20 years of involvement in Australia's speciality coffee scene, co-founders Rocky Veneziano and Craig Dickson have generously extended their celebrations to include their customers with free coffees up for grabs.
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
Mashed

The Best Advent Calendars Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The American Christmas holiday borrows, or takes inspiration, from many German Christmas traditions including markets, wreaths, and even cookie baking (via U.S. Army). Perhaps one of the lesser widespread traditions, that is no less worthy of recognition, is the Advent calendar. For those unfamiliar, these calendars mark the period leading up to the birth, or advent, of Christ. In this case, Advent calendars mark the 24 days leading up to Christmas. While traditionally lines of chalk, or burning candles would be used to measure this period, it wasn't until the 1800s that the advent calendar took its modern "calendar" form, according to Doing History in Public.
reviewed.com

This coffee maker is ultra smart. But, does it perform as well?

Picture this: You just woke up, it's early, and you're already craving your first dose of caffeine. So, you roll over, press a few buttons on your phone, and before you even make it into the kitchen, there's a cup of freshly brewed coffee waiting for you. The best part? It's made just the way you like it. This is the futuristic reality that the Spinn Coffee Maker (available at Amazon) wants to create. This automatic coffee machine is smart, sleek, and built to satisfy coffee brats and newbies alike, thanks to its customizable and easy-to-navigate interface.
The US Sun

American coffee drinkers reveal the six shocking daily activities they’re rather give up than their caffeine hit

AMERICAN coffee drinkers have revealed six everyday activities they would rather give up than forego their daily caffeine hit, a new survey has revealed. According to a new poll of 2,000 coffee-drinking Americans, the average Java enthusiast enjoys two cups per day, needs 21 minutes to finish each cup, and will refuse to pay more than $3 for a regular-sized café brew.
