Central Oregon Irrigation District Announces Shutoff Dates
Central Oregon Irrigation District has announced that it will continue to run at the current delivery rate until October 1st; at that time, deliveries drop to season five flows [50%]. When it comes to the last day of the season, October 13th has been set as the final shut off date for the Central Oregon Canal (service area east side of Bend/Alfalfa/Powell Butte), while October 14th will be the last date for the Pilot Butte Canal (service area north of Bend to Terrebonne).
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
4 Central Oregon Shops that Withstand the Test of Time
Bend has certainly changed during the past few decades. The number of roundabouts and breweries has exponentially increased. The home prices have gone through the roof. The proliferation of familiar business names—from Starbucks to Sephora—has become commonplace. However, some things haven’t changed. Chief among them, longtime local businesses that have not just survived, but thrived. Meet several familiar faces of businesses that have stood the test of time.
A 21-year-old Seattle man setting up a slack line at Smith Rock State Park was injured in a 35- to 50-foot fall Saturday morning, prompting a rescue that took several hours and involved several mountain rescue teams who happened to be training at the park, officials said. The post Smith Rock hiker injured in fall; mountain rescue teams in training step in to assist DCSO SAR appeared first on KTVZ.
A 7-year-old northeast Bend boy failed to show up for school Monday morning, prompting a police search and public alert before he returned home around noon, officers said. The post Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Downtown Bend gathering marks year since fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr.
A year after the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a club in downtown Bend, a group gathered at a street corner memorial Monday evening to honor his memory and call for justice. The murder suspect is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 1.
Tumalo home a total loss after Saturday afternoon fire
A home in the Tumalo area was rendered a total loss after a late afternoon fire on Saturday. Bend Fire and Rescue was sent to a structure fire on 97th St. at around 4 p.m., where they found a single-family 1979 manufactured home on fire. Crews were about to put...
Volunteers Save A Wounded Hiker During Training Exercises, According To The Oregon Sheriff
A climber hurt in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park had a lucky break when rescue teams that were in the area for training helped him, according to Oregon officials. According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a climber collapsed while scaling up a rock outcropping to put up a slackline at Asterick’s Pass and called 911 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
‘Discover Nature Festival’ brings out hundreds of families to connect with nature at Bend’s Alpenglow Park
It was the "Discover Nature Festival" at the new Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend on Saturday. It was the first year back for the event after COVID, and people were excited to take part in the festivities. Hundreds of families came out to connect with nature. Children built hummingbird feeders, rock climbed, practiced their archery and fly casting skills and made some art projects.
UPDATE: Missing NE Bend boy, 7, found safe, police say after public alert
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police sought the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 7-year-old boy who left his northeast Bend home earlier in the morning and said a short time later he'd been found safe. Further details were not immediately available. Earlier, police said Silas Brown...
Residents hostile to development on Crooked River Ranch
Angry homeowners stretched commission meeting with four hours of testimony. A standing room only crowd packed into the Ranch Chapel on Crooked River Ranch Thursday evening, Sept. 8. Those who chose to testify told the Jefferson County Planning Commission why they didn't want a new 54-lot development on the Ranch.
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II airs live on KTVZ Monday morning; NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise to air on KFXO at 7 a.m.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NBC’s special live coverage of the state funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II will air on KTVZ, beginning at 2:30 a.m. Monday. NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise on KTVZ will be pre-empted for the coverage, scheduled to continue until 9 a.m. PT. However, it will air at its customary time, from 7-9 a.m. on KFXO, Fox Central Oregon.
Scam alert: A Redmond family loses all
Beware of scammers posing as your bank. The Graham family of Redmond found out the hard way. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
Fatal four-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for several hours Friday, authorities said. The crash was reported around 8:20 a.m. in the area of the highway’s intersection with Southwest Tomahawk Avenue. Oregon State Police later confirmed a fatality had occurred.
Cooking fire leaves $50,000 in damages at Bend apartment building
A Bend apartment building sustained $50,000 in damages after a cooking fire on Saturday evening. The Bend Fire Department received reports about a fire at the Legacy Landings Apartment building on Tucson Way, a building that contains 60 apartments on the upper three floors and a Mosaic Medical Clinic on the ground floor.
Missing teen has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies say
A 16-year-old California teen whose disappearance from a camp south of Bend early Friday prompted a public alert has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. The post Missing teen has been located and is safe, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies say appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ R’Oktoberfest returns to Wild Ride Brewing for 14th year
Oktoberfest with a twist…for the 14th year in a row. Redmond Kiwanis club’s R’Oktober fest hit the grounds at Wild Ride Brewing on Saturday. The event featured five food trucks, 26 types of beers and ciders, live music, and bouncy houses and corn hole for families. There...
Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 18-24
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Sept. 18-24. Paving of Alfalfa Market Rd: MP 4 to Johnson Ranch Rd (Bend Area) – Delineation work will be occurring. Work will include installation of recessed pavement markers between MP 4 and Johnson Ranch Road, and installation of roadside delineators between Powell Butte Highway and Johnson Ranch Road.
Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend
Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
