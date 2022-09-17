Tulane has that huge signature win it has been seeking but could not quite accomplish before in coach Willie Fritz’s tenure. Coming off a Hurricane Ida-affected 2-10 debacle and making six changes on his staff, this is exactly what Fritz wanted and needed. Second-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who was under fire after the Wave’s abysmal start a year ago, proved his worth with an outstanding game plan that focused completely on closing down the gaps Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn uses. Yet despite the tremendous defensive effort for all four quarters, the Wave needed to show the mental and physical toughness that had eluded it in the past. Mission accomplished on both fronts.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO