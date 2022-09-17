Read full article on original website
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints LB Demario Davis to host 2nd annual Dining for Dreams fundraiserTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA x NOLA, New Orleans live music festival is back again this year.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
New Orleans becomes nation's murder capital
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen analyze an LSU comeback win over Miss. St.
NOLA.com
Tulane 17, Kansas State 10: Guerry Smith's top takeaways from a breakthrough win
Tulane has that huge signature win it has been seeking but could not quite accomplish before in coach Willie Fritz’s tenure. Coming off a Hurricane Ida-affected 2-10 debacle and making six changes on his staff, this is exactly what Fritz wanted and needed. Second-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who was under fire after the Wave’s abysmal start a year ago, proved his worth with an outstanding game plan that focused completely on closing down the gaps Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn uses. Yet despite the tremendous defensive effort for all four quarters, the Wave needed to show the mental and physical toughness that had eluded it in the past. Mission accomplished on both fronts.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 3? Vote now.
Week 3 of the high school football season in the New Orleans area again featured plenty of impressive individual efforts, and now is your chance to help pick the Player of the Week. You can voice your opinion on who you think is deserving of this week's honor in the...
NOLA.com
Game notebook: Tulane's Willie Fritz has triumphant return to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tulane coach Willie Fritz entered Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the first time Saturday, but as a Kansas native he already was very familiar with Kansas State. He grew up in the town of Shawnee, about 100 miles away from Manhattan. He attended several Kansas State...
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
NOLA.com
Tailgating New Orleans-style may be chaotic, but it's 'got culture to it'
Tailgating is different in New Orleans. It’s not conducted in some sparkling, sprawling, stadium-side parking lot. It’s a chaotic, feral affair. In New Orleans, tailgating is a broken play, with action scattered in pockets along Poydras Street, in the shadow of highway overpasses, on narrow neutral grounds and other ad hoc locations amid the architecture of the Central Business District.
NOLA.com
Slidell Lions finish off their pancake season
The Slidell Noon Lions Club held their final pancake breakfast of the year at the den on Cleveland Avenue. The Lions Club serves the Slidell community by providing and supporting Leader Dog Programs, summer camps for children with physical impairments and the local Boys and Girls Club. The monthly breakfasts will resume in January. Next up for the club is their annual “Touch a Truck” event at the Fremaux Town Center on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event features opportunities for children to tour specialized work vehicles, like fire trucks, and also will provide free “Cub Sight” eye screenings and dental screenings.
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
NOLA.com
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans
They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
AdWeek
Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NOLA.com
'Monumental moment': Louisiana takes big step toward unprecedented land-building project
Louisiana’s proposed $2 billion project to divert water and sediment from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin as part of an unprecedented plan to fight coastal land loss moved a major step forward on Monday with the release by the Army Corps of Engineers of a final environmental impact statement.
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NOLA.com
Shooting on Interstate 10 kills man near Chef Menteur Highway on-ramp, NOPD says
A man was fatally shot late Monday while driving on Interstate 10 West near the Chef Menteur on-ramp, New Orleans police said. He's the fourth person this year who has died from gunfire on interstates in New Orleans. The shooting was reported to police at 9:09 p.m. The 30-year-old man...
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU student Allison Rice leaves family, friends in shock: 'You can never get over that'
When Allison Rice began her job as a bartender at the The Shed BBQ on Burbank Drive three months ago, her charisma and bubbly personality charmed both coworkers and customers alike. Set to graduate from LSU in May, the 21-year-old marketing major from Geismar was endlessly creative and loved to...
NOLA.com
A circus comes to town, plant giveaways, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. CARDEN CIRCUS: Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will be among the performers at the Carden International Circus when it presents five shows Sept. 23-25 at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults at www.spectacularcircus.com.
NOLA.com
Latino voodoo, dead drug lords and a barber in Seville? Stages crackle with excitement
New Orleans playwright and performance artist Jose Torres-Tama premieres his latest one-man show, "United States of Amnesia: Dare to Remember," this weekend at Ashé Powerhouse Theater, 1731 Baronne St., in New Orleans. The piece is the final part of the "Immigration Trilogy" Torres-Tama started in 2005 with "The Cone...
stmarynow.com
Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
NOLA.com
Trial for Cardell Hayes, accused of killing Saints' player Will Smith, is again delayed
The trial of Cardell Hayes, the man accused of shooting to death former Saints’ player Will Smith, has been delayed until next year after prosecutors requested last month that the trial be continued due to concerns over the availability of jurors. Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras...
