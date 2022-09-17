ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Tulane 17, Kansas State 10: Guerry Smith's top takeaways from a breakthrough win

Tulane has that huge signature win it has been seeking but could not quite accomplish before in coach Willie Fritz’s tenure. Coming off a Hurricane Ida-affected 2-10 debacle and making six changes on his staff, this is exactly what Fritz wanted and needed. Second-year defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who was under fire after the Wave’s abysmal start a year ago, proved his worth with an outstanding game plan that focused completely on closing down the gaps Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn uses. Yet despite the tremendous defensive effort for all four quarters, the Wave needed to show the mental and physical toughness that had eluded it in the past. Mission accomplished on both fronts.
MANHATTAN, KS
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Tailgating New Orleans-style may be chaotic, but it's 'got culture to it'

Tailgating is different in New Orleans. It’s not conducted in some sparkling, sprawling, stadium-side parking lot. It’s a chaotic, feral affair. In New Orleans, tailgating is a broken play, with action scattered in pockets along Poydras Street, in the shadow of highway overpasses, on narrow neutral grounds and other ad hoc locations amid the architecture of the Central Business District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Slidell Lions finish off their pancake season

The Slidell Noon Lions Club held their final pancake breakfast of the year at the den on Cleveland Avenue. The Lions Club serves the Slidell community by providing and supporting Leader Dog Programs, summer camps for children with physical impairments and the local Boys and Girls Club. The monthly breakfasts will resume in January. Next up for the club is their annual “Touch a Truck” event at the Fremaux Town Center on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event features opportunities for children to tour specialized work vehicles, like fire trucks, and also will provide free “Cub Sight” eye screenings and dental screenings.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AdWeek

Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in New Orleans (Best Food in NOLA!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of New Orleans boasts a rich culture, one heavily influenced by the African American community. It’s a popular history that one of the oldest Black communities in America is the New Orleans’ Tremé neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A circus comes to town, plant giveaways, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. CARDEN CIRCUS: Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will be among the performers at the Carden International Circus when it presents five shows Sept. 23-25 at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults at www.spectacularcircus.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Jim Brown: New Orleans descends into chaos

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the No. 1 location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE

