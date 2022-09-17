The Cardano Vasil hard fork has been in the works for a while now. Hype for this hard fork had been overshadowed by that of the Ethereum Merge, but now that the Merge is done and out of the way, the focus has now fallen back on the Cardano network once more. Given this, there has been much optimism about where the price of ADA is going from here, but the digital asset has not given any indication of positive movement.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO