If there’s any surprise from the Penguins’ 2021-22 season, it’s how well they weathered the storm for the first month without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. While a 3-2-2 record is far from perfect, they held their own until Crosby came back on Oct. 30, when they started to return to a more normal amount of Penguins success, and then they were 20-9-5 by the time Malkin returned on Jan. 11.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO