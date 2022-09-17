ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

westernmassnews.com

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield native set to appear on new season of Lego Masters Wednesday

Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what they are seeing on the roads for arrests while operating under the influence. Between colds, COVID-19,and the flu, how can parents prevent kids from catching these illnesses?. Railroad crossing causes traffic backups around Big E fairgrounds. Updated: 4...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Thunderbirds ice, High Street paving, and PTO fundraiser

Westfield mother raising awareness about cardiac health issues in children, teens. Anna’s parents still do not know why their child’s heart stopped beating, but Susan Canning, a Westfield mom who lost her son after he went into cardiac arrest, said that this story is more common than you think.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parent concerned over reported luring incident

WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield man accused of throwing knife at officers

WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Loading dock fire on Appleton St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire late Monday morning. Fire officials said that they were called to a fire on a loading dock on 100 Appleton Street around 11:40 a.m. The fire was put out quickly, with no reported injuries. The cause...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Champeaux Road in Brimfield closed due to fallen tree, wires

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Champeaux Road in Brimfield has been closed after a tree fell across the street, taking wires down with it. According to Brimfield Police, National Grid will be responding, however it will be some time. Police said that this is an issue in surrounding towns, as well.
BRIMFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returned in-person on Sunday

This week, we're getting answers from Tony Cignoli, the president at A.L. Cignoli Company Political, Governmental, and Media Consultants on the Massachusetts primary results, the impact of women voters in the November election, and the mid-term election across the country. A Summer Feel To Close Out The First Weekend of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Knox building, healthcare hero, and Golf Fore Health

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Agawam, and Southwick. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan took a tour of the redevelopment of historic Knox Building on Monday. Mayor Sarno and CDO Sheehan toured the building on Wilbraham Road with...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

VIDEO: Westfield Police seek theft suspects

WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Annual Big E traffic makes its comeback in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Big E is back, which meant the traffic on Memorial Ave. and surrounding streets also made its annual comeback. West Springfield Police said traffic flow was steady Saturday and they’re reporting no issues so far. We also spoke with neighbors utilizing their valued real estate to make a few extra bucks.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Vietnamese Moon Festival celebrated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Vietnamese Moon Festival was celebrated Sunday in Springfield. The traditional festival is a holiday where family and friends gather together and celebrate one another. There was lots of music, dancing, and of course, mooncakes, a traditional Vietnamese treat. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was in attendance...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

The Big E celebrates Rhode Island Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was Rhode Island Day at The Big E. We visited the Rhode Island building along the Avenue of the States and made our way into Blount Clam Shack, where Mark told us all about the clam shack and why they are so well known at the fair and across Rhode Island.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mass. education officials focus on student’s mental health

WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Agawam dog found severely emaciated ready for adoption

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The dog at the center of animal cruelty case in Agawam is ready to find her forever home. In June, Carl Moglika Jr. of Agawam was arrested on two counts of felony animal cruelty after officials found Sophie, a four-and-a-half year old pitbull mix, severely emaciated.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield parents concerned after alarming robocall

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Parents are concerned after receiving a robocall from Springfield Public Schools on Monday night. The call alerted parents about attempted lurings in the Springfield area. Part of the automated message stated, “We want to remind families to talk with their students, especially the younger ones, about stranger...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

