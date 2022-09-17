ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Market Sees Massive Decline Amid Crypto Bear

The crypto bear market has had a significant impact on investing patterns across the space. Where the interest peaked in the bull market of 2021, the reverse was the case during the bear trend of 2022. In light of this, there has been an impact on the download numbers of crypto exchange apps across the space. In particular, the download numbers of crypto apps across the European market.
Four Stories From Argentina, Where Bitcoin And Crypto Rule The Land

In current-day Argentina inflation is no joke and prices change every day. That means it’s fertile ground for bitcoin and crypto adoption. “The central bank has warned repeatedly about the risk of investing in volatile digital currencies, and some adopters are taking it carefully,” says Reuters. Once in a blue moon, mainstream media reports on bitcoin and crypto in a relatively positive light, and Argentina inspired one of those rare articles.
Bitcoin Can Provide An ‘Economic Boost’ To The U.S., Finance Expert Says

Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin found another ally in macroeconomist Luke Gromen who recently claimed that the United States could gain benefits if it begins to view the digital currency as an asset and not as any kind of threat. Gromen made his statement during his appearance on a September 14 podcast...
Number Crypto Scams On YouTube Explodes 335% In First Half Of 2022

Crypto scams involving bogus giveaways have grown into a black market industry of sorts with several services designed to support fraudulent activities. Group-IB, a Singaporean cybersecurity company, revealed in a report that the incidence of cryptocurrency frauds involving phony domains, which are used as welcome pages for YouTube fraud streams, skyrocketed in the first half of this year.
Investment Opportunity with New 3nm ASIC Miners

If you are looking for an opportunity to invest in crypto mining, you have undoubtedly landed in the right place. Bitramo is quickly emerging as a popular crypto investment destination with its three mining rigs Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X that can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero like no other product in the market. These miners have already carved a niche with their excellent performance, high profitability, and ease of use.
Three Cryptocurrencies To Watch Out For: Big Eyes, Shiba Inu And Chiliz

A common question among cryptocurrency enthusiasts is “How To Invest in The Bear Market?” Experts believe that cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be excellent investments in the 2022 bear market. In this article, we’ll examine why experts think Big Eyes (BIG), Shibu...
LBank Exchange Will List NEBTC on September 20, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEBTC on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022. As a digital wallet...
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain

KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
ECB Selects Five Tech Firms To Build Prototypes For Its Digital Euro

One of cryptocurrency’s most notable use cases is enabling instant cross-border payments. That’s why the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) program has attracted hundreds of jurisdictions worldwide, and some countries like China have already linked the technology with their central bank. Similarly, Europe Central Bank (ECB) is currently...
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair

September 20th, 2022, Singapore: Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users...
Uniglo (GLO) Will Bring DeFi On Ethereum (ETH) To New Levels, Like Aave (AAVE) Once Did

DeFi remains the most exciting and fastest-growing economic sphere. However, it faces its greatest challenge to date. DeFi must evolve beyond its current state. It must become a useful tool and integrate itself within the larger financial framework instead of remaining a place where people that already own digital assets generate yield. This will remain a core function of DeFi, but to expand, it must provide value to the current legacy systems.
NFTY Token (NFTY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NFTY Token (NFTY) on September 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NFTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Offering a new system for web 3.0 user management,...
Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute Has Suffered $160 Million Hack

Crypto trading platform Wintermute has just lost $160 million in a hack which concerns its decentralised finance (DeFi) operation. This news was confirmed through a tweet from the company’s founder and CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy. This makes Wintermute the latest firm within the industry to have suffered a hack. A...
