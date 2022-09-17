ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OH

Football Roundup: Troyer's big night leads Waynedale past Rittman

By Staff report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dagGx_0hzBWDeJ00

Week 5

Waynedale 38, Rittman 7

Waynedale snapped its three-game losing streak, dominating from start to finish against Rittman, led by Marquel Troyer's career game on the ground.

Troyer ran for 226 yards and two scores on 22 carries and also caught a three-yard touchdown as he carried the Golden Bears' offense. Jeremy Reber also made efficient use of his two catches, taking one of them for a six-yard score.

Artie Sonego scored Rittman's TD, rushing for 101 yards on 19 carries.

Lexington 22, Wooster 21

Wooster kept Lexington out of the end zone for the first 40 minutes of Friday night's OCC game.

But the final eight turned out to be what mattered most.

The Minutemen scored all 22 of their points in the fourth quarter, including the decisive two-point conversion pass from AJ Young to Brayden Fogle after Fogle's 15-yard touchdown catch with 49 seconds to go.

Wooster's offense didn't get kickstarted until late either, scoring the game's first points with 3:14 left in the third quarter on a 10-yard Luke Snowbarger to Bronson Morgan connection. Snowbarger tossed another TD — this time a 33-yarder to Hayden Meese — early in the fourth as it looked like the Generals were on their way to a win.

However, Lexington recovered a block punt in the end zone for a touchdown with 8:00 left and the script flipped.

Seth Chamberlin still scored the go-ahead TD with 2:23 to go, but Lexington was able to eke out the win in the final minute.

Chamberlin rushed for 172 yards on 26 carries during another big game while Snowbarger threw for 183 yards, two TDs and no interceptions.

CVCA 36, Triway 6

Triway struggled for the first time since opening night, as CVCA's defense took over dealt the Titans a tough blow in the PAC-7 race.

CVCA made sure Triway never got anything going, limiting prolific Titans QB Zack Miller to 166 yards passing and negative yards rushing. Miller threw Triway's only TD, finding Jaxon Hackett for a 26-yard score while trailing 28-0 in the second quarter.

The Titans never got anything going on the ground, finishing with negative-three yards on 15 carries.

CVCA star Kyle Snider rushed for 224 yards and TD, along with catching a TD pass.

Fairless 42, Orrville 14

Fairless entered Friday night as one of the favorites to win the PAC-7, and looked the part against Orrville. The Falcons led 28-0 at halftime and scored the first five touchdowns of the game during a rout.

Orrville's Asiah Smith continued to run the ball well, despite the Red Riders having to play from behind most of the night. Smith rushed for 126 yards, gaining 7.0 yards per carry.

Sawyer Hamsher found Brant Besancon for the Red Riders' first TD on a 47-yard pass. Hamsher finished 11-of-28 for 157 yards passing while adding 53 yards rushing. Ethan Brede scored Orrville's remaining touchdown as time ticked down in the fourth.

Hillsdale 47, Chippewa 14

Hillsdale's offense found its mojo again during a bounce-back win over Chippewa, hitting a season-high point total.

Falcons QB Jake Hoverstock was a big reason for the offensive explosion. He started the game off with a 21-yard TD run and kept it up all night, rushing for 89 yards and three TDs and passing for 82 yards and two TDs. Owen Sloan also had a big game rushing the ball for the Falcons, finishing with 141 yards on the ground.

David Parker and Jack Fickes caught TD passes from Hoverstock and Hayden McFadden caught a TD pass from Brock Bower late in the game with the result already decided.

Colton Oyler led Chippewa's offense throwing for 132 yards, including a 60-yard TD pass to Owen Riggenbach and a six-yard TD to Isaiah Radebaugh. Riggenbach finished with 92 receiving yards.

Northwest 40, Tuslaw 12

Northwest scored special teams and defensive touchdowns and stopped a two-game losing streak.

Ethan Nickey returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown to jump start a 20-point first quarter for Northwest (3-2, 1-1). Noah Harper returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Northwest quarterback Chase Badger threw for 178 yards and a touchdown. Kyler Miraglia ran for two TDs and finished with 77 yards on 15 carries.

Troy Harbeitner threw a touchdown pass and Manny Strong scored on a 52-yard run for Tuslaw (2-3, 0-2).

― Canton Repository

Centerburg 28, Loudonville 21

No statistics reported.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Football Roundup: Troyer's big night leads Waynedale past Rittman

