Read full article on original website
Ray Yazzie
2d ago
didn't lake say to defund the FBI and the doj because of trump being investigated
Reply(5)
14
Chuck Lawrence
2d ago
Where have heard that before. "I'll be right there with you." Just more lies for votes from the radical trump right.
Reply(2)
5
Francisca48
1d ago
Before bashing Hobbs about ‘scrubbing’ anything, perhaps Lake needs to be reminded that she endorsed Jarrin Jackson .. that bigot in Oklahoma! Oops! Lake needed to back peddle and ‘scrub’ that endorsement.
Reply
2
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to Travel to Arizona to Endorse Kari Lake
Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning to campaign on behalf of Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake. Youngkin plans to travel to multiple states to endorse the Republican gubernatorial nominees such as Brian Kemp in Georgia and Tudor Dixon in Michigan. The Virginia governor plans to hold political and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Widening Margin Against Hobbs in Latest Trafalgar Poll
The latest poll in Arizona’s high-profile gubernatorial race shows Republican Kari Lake widening her margin of victory over Democrat Katie Hobbs. The poll, conducted by the Trafalgar Group between September 14 and September 17 among 1,080 likely 2022 voters, shows Lake with a lead of 50 percent to 45.6 percent.
arizonasuntimes.com
Blake Masters Campaign Celebrates Momentum in ‘Dead Heat’ Race Following New Poll Results
A new poll from the Trafalgar Group shows Trump-endorsed Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters gaining momentum against his opponent, incumbent Mark Kelly (D-AZ), a development which his campaign celebrated. “This race is a dead heat despite Mark Kelly spending $60 million to paint himself as some type of moderate, when...
arizonasuntimes.com
‘Arizona Sun Times Sunday’ Debuts on AZTV 7
On Sunday evening, Arizona Sun Times Sunday, a half-hour news show produced by The Star News Network, debuted on AZTV 7, the state’s largest independent broadcast entity. Michael Patrick Leahy, editor-in-chief at The Star News Network and its Arizona Sun Times web component, hosts the new Phoenix-based program at 10 p.m. on Sundays. Episodes can also be seen on demand at The Sun Times’ website.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense
The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona must develop new water supplies now
Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fronteras Desk
Redistricting leaves Arizona's Native voters worried their votes won't matter
Arizona’s new legislative and congressional districts will see their first test drive this November when voters head to the polls. But some voting advocates in Indian Country are worried they will water down the impact of the Indigenous vote — especially in the newly drawn Congressional District 2.
AZFamily
Arizona Supreme Court rules in favor of keeping ‘anti-dark money’ initiative on the ballot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled to let an initiative appear on the November ballot that would provide greater transparency to Arizona voters, letting them know who is funding their campaigns. The “Voter’s Right To Know Act” requires any group spending more than $50,000 on a...
azpm.org
‘It’s getting close’: As the megadrought grinds on, Arizona working to meet water demands
An ore cart, encrusted in invasive mussel shells, rests on a ledge above a receding Lake Powell. NASA satellite photos show how drastically the water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead have receded in just the past few years. They demonstrate the severity of long-term drought and the challenges Arizona will face to conserve and enhance its precious water supply.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Democrats Condemn Fellow Democrat State Rep for ‘Misogyny,’ ‘Sexism’
Two Democrat state representatives from Arizona have found themselves in a spat over one’s alleged “misogyny” and “sexism.”. Misogyny and sexism have no place in the Arizona Legislature. What [State Representative Brian Fernandez (D-Yuma)] did is wrong and not representative of our Democratic Party. We are a party where women are respected,” State Representative Alma Hernandez (D-Tucson) tweeted, attaching an open letter dated September 16 in which she aired her grievances with Fernandez.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities ID couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Authorities on Monday identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
Arizona Cops Chase Human Smuggling Dodge Charger
Then another vehicle tried running a deputy off the road…. Back on September 16 in Arizona, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy tried stopping a Dodge Charger which was driving erratically on I-10 near Casa Grande. The deputy was unable to catch the speeding Charger, thanks in part to a Hyundai which tried running the law enforcement agent off the road twice. Unable to catch the Dodge, the sheriff’s department instead chased the Hyundai, which tried running over deputies who were setting up Stop Sticks on the interstate.
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona grandparents raising their grandchildren: Arizona Helping Hands is there for you
PHOENIX - Grandparents raising their grandchildren is happening more often across the country, including in Arizona where 62,000 grandparents are taking on the role. In the state, there are less than 3,000 foster families with licenses, and Arizona Helping Hands wants to help not just with all the important things, but by getting families licensed as well. That includes grandparents who unexpectedly are raising their grandkids because of drug addictions.
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
kyma.com
Authorities in Arizona look to identify four people killed in fiery crash
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Authorities are trying to identify four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer near Sedona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred Sunday afternoon where the driver of the big rig loaded with glass told DPS Troopers that the brakes failed and he couldn’t stop.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers recover dog stolen from California family
SAN SIMON, Ariz. - A stolen French bulldog has been returned to a family in California after Arizona troopers caught the suspect involved in the theft, officials said. Police say Bruno the bulldog was snatched off the sidewalk nearly two weeks ago in San Lorenzo, California. Officers had a license...
Comments / 56