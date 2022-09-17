ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 8

Himalaya Jonathan
5d ago

Freedom of choice , HA has had an monopoly ever since Aloha Airlines folded .. Being the only carrier between the islands , people now have a choice ..

Reply
9
lekina
5d ago

Southwest is the worst airline that ever was never on time they don’t know what the hell they’re doing. even with airfare discount I will never take them again.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers. And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed. The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Today’s Hawaii Flight Diversion Makes 10 Recently

United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu never made it to Hawaii today. Instead, the captain turned the Boeing 777-200 widebody plane back to San Francisco. This was the second United Airlines Hawaii-related flight diversion in two weeks. As you’ll see in the tally we are keeping below, there have been a seemingly unusual number of Hawaii flight diversions very recently.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Business
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

‘Best of Hawaii’s Best Kitchens’ returns Saturday

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Forman
hawaiinewsnow.com

Homeless In Hawaii

HPD teams up with homeless providers to train newest officers on de-escalation. HPD says that on any given shift, especially in urban areas, 40-50% of calls can be homeless-related. As homeless crisis continues, service providers convene to brainstorm long-term solutions. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘We need to retreat’: North Shore homeowners violating state rules to save properties, DLNR says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is now keeping track of homeowners trying to stop their properties from falling into the ocean along Oahu’s North Shore. After a drone survey conducted earlier in September, the Department of Land and Natural Resources found that out of 20 homes along Ke Nui Drive, none of the owners are fully complying with the permits to mitigate erosion.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Local Restaurateur is looking for good people

Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Hawaiian Airlines#Aloha Airlines#Fares#Linus Business#Frequent Canadian
airlinegeeks.com

Trip Report: Hawaiian Airlines from Honolulu to Sydney

When reviewing an airline, it’s easy to focus on what appears to the eyes. Obviously, it includes presentation, comfort and that all-important reliability. After all, airlines exist for the simple reason of rapid transportation at an affordable price. However, as the informed reader is surely aware, airline performance is inseparably dependent on something deeper than what is seen – the inner structure that props up the smiling faces of the flight crew.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel

Comments / 0

Community Policy