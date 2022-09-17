ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
jerryratcliffe.com

Freshman RB Brown impressive vs. ODU; makes case for more touches

After struggling to move the ball in last week’s deflating loss at Illinois, the Virginia offense got a much-needed spark from first-year running back Xavier Brown on Saturday against Old Dominion. Playing in just his third collegiate contest, the 5-foot-9, 186-pound true freshman from Lexington, Ky., was impressive, leading...
NORFOLK, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

No. 7 UVA rallies to take down No. 2 North Carolina, 3-2

The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team opened ACC play with a furious rally, scoring three second-half goals to take down No. 2 North Carolina by a score of 3-2 at Dorrance Field on Saturday. Lia Godfrey hit the game-winning goal in the 72nd minute off a pass from...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
State
Illinois State
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
cbs19news

False alarm for armed shooter at Charlottesville High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There were some frantic moments at Charlottesville High School on Monday, but it was all a hoax. Police received a call saying there was an active shooter at the school. Schools in Culpeper County, Lynchburg, and Arlington among other places all had similar calls, saying...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

8th Annual Virginia Clay Festival held at WMHS

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - William Monroe High School is hosting the eighth annual Virginia Clay Festival. Artists from around the commonwealth came out to the weekend event to display and create pieces. The festival helps to increase tourism and support the arts. “Central Virginia has a strong tourism industry,...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Rahne
1061thecorner.com

CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson to compete on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday night

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Charlottesville native Kelly Shannon-Henderson will compete Tuesday on “Jeopardy.”. Shannon-Henderson, an associate professor of classics at the University of Cincinnati, will make her TV debut in the long-running CBS show. At UC, Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other research topics. She received the 2020 Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State#Scott Stadium#American Football#College Football#Dartmouth#Cavaliers
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville at high COVID transmission level

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID transmission level in Charlottesville is now high according to the CDC, with case numbers up 20% from where they were two weeks ago. Despite the increase in cases, UVA Health says hospitalization rates remain unchanged. It says the majority of cases are from the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Murder indictments returned for Robinson

The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

Car overturns in crash on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A car overturned in a crash in Lynchburg on Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Lakeside Drive near the Sheetz and Aldi's grocery store. It is unclear what caused the crash, but ABC13 has reached out to determine a cause.
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs19news

Gun safety and education after accidental shooting in Orange County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- With the recent accidental shooting of a seven-month-old boy in Orange County, reminding children of the dangers of firearms through education is important. An updated release from the Virginia State Police said that the shooting in Orange County happened when a two-year-old discharged a...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: CPD has responded about the hoax 911 call

UPDATE: The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a hoax call about an incident at Charlottesville High School. On Monday, Charlottesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Royal Gurley sent a message to families regarding the incident. Our high school had a difficult day today after local police received a hoax 911 call...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy