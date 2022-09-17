Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
Hash marks: SEC schools have targeted Smyrna running back and Memphis commitment Arion Carter as a late steal. Will they succeed?
Welcome back to Hash Marks, a Main Street Preps column. Each week during the football season, in this space, we will rewind the previous week and look at the road ahead in Middle Tennessee.
MSP Top 25: Mt. Juliet, Rockvale join rankings after key Week 5 wins
As high school football season evolves, so do the Main Street Preps Top 25 rankings. Mt. Juliet (No. 25) and Rockvale (No. 19) both joined the list for the first time this season after earning important region wins last Friday.
Nine schools in county receive state’s Reward School status
Lebanon Special School District school Sam Houston Elementary has been named a Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education. Reward School designation is based on performance of all students on six indicators. A school must have an overall performance rating of 3.1 out of 4 to qualify. Sam Houston scored a 3.6. There are 427 schools in Tennessee that received designation as a Reward School this year, according to a TDOE news release.
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities
The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
Former Mt. Juliet police officer won't face charges in fatal interstate shooting
Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of self-harm. If you are experiencing harmful or suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has announced that nine law enforcement officers, including one from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a man on Interstate 65 last January.
Wilson County approves $59.9 million in bonds for schools
The Wilson County Commissioners, at their monthly meeting Monday night, approved a bond sale of $59.9 million for the reconstruction of West Wilson Middle School and the purchase of three parcels of land for future schools. The bonds were issued for 20 years, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said, adding...
Tennessee ranked No. 1 for election integrity by national group
Tennessee has been ranked as the top state for election integrity and security and Wilson County may have an advantage over other counties in the state thanks to its election administrator. The Heritage Foundation ranked Tennessee No. 1 in the country through its election scorecard. The scorecard focused on several...
