Lebanon Special School District school Sam Houston Elementary has been named a Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education. Reward School designation is based on performance of all students on six indicators. A school must have an overall performance rating of 3.1 out of 4 to qualify. Sam Houston scored a 3.6. There are 427 schools in Tennessee that received designation as a Reward School this year, according to a TDOE news release.

LEBANON, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO