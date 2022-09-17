ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, TN

Nine schools in county receive state’s Reward School status

Lebanon Special School District school Sam Houston Elementary has been named a Reward School by the Tennessee Department of Education. Reward School designation is based on performance of all students on six indicators. A school must have an overall performance rating of 3.1 out of 4 to qualify. Sam Houston scored a 3.6. There are 427 schools in Tennessee that received designation as a Reward School this year, according to a TDOE news release.
LEBANON, TN
WilCo PowWow announces lineup of activities

The beat of the drums is set to take place at the 39th WilCo Pow Wow (formerly Mt. Juliet Pow Wow) at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Sept. 24-25. This event’s second year at the fairgrounds in Lebanon brings much more parking and a covered arena, said WilCo Pow Wow organizer Cindy Yahola. The two-day event celebrates and showcases Native American tribal dance, culture, food and 35 arts and crafts vendors.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Former Mt. Juliet police officer won't face charges in fatal interstate shooting

Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of self-harm. If you are experiencing harmful or suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has announced that nine law enforcement officers, including one from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a man on Interstate 65 last January.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County approves $59.9 million in bonds for schools

The Wilson County Commissioners, at their monthly meeting Monday night, approved a bond sale of $59.9 million for the reconstruction of West Wilson Middle School and the purchase of three parcels of land for future schools. The bonds were issued for 20 years, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said, adding...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee ranked No. 1 for election integrity by national group

Tennessee has been ranked as the top state for election integrity and security and Wilson County may have an advantage over other counties in the state thanks to its election administrator. The Heritage Foundation ranked Tennessee No. 1 in the country through its election scorecard. The scorecard focused on several...
TENNESSEE STATE

