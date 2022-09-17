Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
South Lyon gets goals from seven different players, beating Kettering to clinch LVC regular-season title outright
SOUTH LYON — The South Lyon Lions captured the outright Lakes Valley Conference title with a 7-0 win over the Waterford Kettering Captains Monday night. “It feels great. There is no other feeling like it to win a championship of any kind,” senior tri-captain Brennan McGillen said. “We’ve...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Waterford Kettering at South Lyon boys soccer
The South Lyon Lions needed just a result to clinch the Lakes Valley Conference regular-season boys soccer title outright, and got more than they needed, blanking visiting Waterford Kettering, 7-0, to allow them to hoist the trophy.
MLive.com
Here is how the Top 50 did in Week 4 of the high school football season
Here is how the MLive Top 50 did in their Week 4 games around the state of Michigan. 1. Belleville - beat Wayne Memorial 71-0; will host Dearborn Fordson in Week 5.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Court documents detail alleged death threats, harassment rapper Watsky endured from Michigan man. A Michigan man is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky...
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Michigan
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Whitmer announces members of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointees to the Michigan Parents' Council Monday. The council is an advisory group that was established through an executive order aiming to bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan's history. The Michigan Parents' Council consists...
dbusiness.com
Divergent Capital in Southfield Closes on $18.8M in Multifamily Properties, Plans $100M Overall
Divergent Capital Partners, a real estate investment fund in Southfield, has closed on the acquisition of eight multi-tenant real estate properties in metro Detroit, valued at approximately $18.8 million. “This is an incredibly important first step in the development of Divergent Capital’s portfolio of real estate holdings,” says Travis Bronik,...
Michigan lands $105M federal grant to remove Detroit’s I-375; project resembles Syracuse’s I-81
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and a litany of other elected officials Thursday to announce a $105 million federal grant to undo the I-375 freeway. It was a unique situation for a Governor that staked her first election on “fix the...
The Oakland Press
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Storms, showers headed to Metro Detroit -- Here’s when you can expect them
DETROIT – Showers and storms, big changes in humidity, and a significant temperature drop are all on tap this week thanks to a powerful system set to move through. For the rest of this Monday, the skies are mainly clear and will remain pretty pleasant. Temperatures during the overnight drop into the middle to upper 50s.
WWMTCw
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
After school threats shut down Metro Detroit schools last week, MSP Lt. says they 'need help' from parents, students
Multiple schools across Metro Detroit were interrupted by threats of violence last week, leaving authorities asking for help keeping students safe. Michigan State Police are asking for help from parents and students.
ClickOnDetroit.com
33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County. A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Zion Foster’s family waits for answers as search of Macomb County landfill continues
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich – Officials are still searching a landfill in Macomb County for the remains of Zion Foster as her family waits for answers on her disappearance. The Detroit Police have been searching Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township, located off 29 Mile Road between Gratiot Avenue and County Line Road.
