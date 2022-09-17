ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bloomfield Township, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Clarkston, MI
Sports
City
Clarkston, MI
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Football
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
West Bloomfield Township, MI
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Blunt Force#Oaa
dbusiness.com

Divergent Capital in Southfield Closes on $18.8M in Multifamily Properties, Plans $100M Overall

Divergent Capital Partners, a real estate investment fund in Southfield, has closed on the acquisition of eight multi-tenant real estate properties in metro Detroit, valued at approximately $18.8 million. “This is an incredibly important first step in the development of Divergent Capital’s portfolio of real estate holdings,” says Travis Bronik,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

Storms, showers headed to Metro Detroit -- Here’s when you can expect them

DETROIT – Showers and storms, big changes in humidity, and a significant temperature drop are all on tap this week thanks to a powerful system set to move through. For the rest of this Monday, the skies are mainly clear and will remain pretty pleasant. Temperatures during the overnight drop into the middle to upper 50s.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
ClickOnDetroit.com

33-year-old from Canton Township arrested after crashing into MSP car in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan State Police patrol car was struck by a driver suspected of being intoxicated while driving in Washtenaw County. A trooper was parked and investigating a crash at 1:36 a.m. Monday in the area of I-94 and Zeeb Road in Scio Township when a 33-year-old from Canton Township crashed into the patrol car, according to police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy