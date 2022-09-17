Read full article on original website
Related
'Not a whodunnit case': Capitol rioter Doug Jensen's trial begins with opening remarks
The jury trial for Capitol rioter Doug Jensen, who faces seven criminal charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, began Tuesday.
NotedDC — DeSantis’s profile rises with Martha’s Vineyard move
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is elevating his political profile even further as he leans into his decision to send two planes of migrants to the tiny Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard. DeSantis, a one-time protégé of former President Trump, was already viewed as a likely top-tier contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination if he ran. But…
Comments / 0