Fostoria officials continue to address issues with drinking water
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria leaders are fighting against water contamination. City officials took 13abc inside the water treatment plant, where leaders say they are paying close attention to the city’s filters. Filters are the heart of any water treatment plant as they combat contamination. City leaders say the...
6-year-old drowns in Lake Erie
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating the drowning of a child in Ottawa County on Saturday.
Expanded fiber optic network being hailed as a game changer for rural school district
BASCOM, Ohio — While elected officials are working on possible plans to get high-speed internet in rural areas, two local companies are partnering to get some of that work done faster in Seneca County. Bascom Communications will be partnering with the North Central Electric Cooperative to expand fiber optic...
Local highway construction for the week of September 19
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 19. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
Exploring Toledo Ohio with Kids
Toledo, Ohio is on the edge of Ohio and the shore of Lake Erie! There’s lots of fun for families in Toledo!. We’re always up for exploring new cities in Ohio and we have taken many Lake Erie vacations! One of our recent summer vacations involved spending a week in and around Toledo! We found a lot of fun places to explore, both beautiful AND educational!
A school-based support program coming to Ohio could benefit Lucas County students
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has declared a national state of emergency in children's mental health. As a result, the Ohio non-profit, Prevention Action Alliance, is launching a new pilot program that could impact students in Lucas County. It's no secret the pandemic has...
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
An increase in COVID hospitalizations raises concerns for county health officials
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Health Department reports a drop in cases over the past three weeks, from over 25,000 to under 21,000. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up from around 500 last week to 626 this week. Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says it’s a topic that should be on everyone’s...
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
New staff joining Ohio Ag Net/OCJ
It has been a busy a busy summer at Ag Net Communications, Inc. for many reasons, including the exciting addition of three new team members. We are welcoming back Joel Penhorwood. We are also welcoming two new marketing specialists to the team: Kristin Flowers from Henry County and Joe Everett from Shelby County.
Fostoria residents: Water tastes like dirt and smells
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - People in Fostoria are complaining about stinky and bad-tasting water. “It smells and it’s terrible,” said Gabriel Ray, the manager of American Table. Ray says the restaurant’s losing sales because of the stinky and bad-tasting water. “If you can’t drink a tea or...
6-year-old drowning victim identified as Gibsonburg boy
MARBLEHEAD, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 6-year-old child died Saturday at East Harbor State Park in Marblehead. ODNR says the child was swimming in the swim zone when they went under the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses attempted CPR, but the child did not...
City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week. In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
Pickleball players tout the many benefits of the fast growing sport at Toledo tourney
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pickleball is the fast growing sports craze taking the world by storm, and on Friday the three-day American Pickleball Tour (APT) kicked off in downtown Toledo at the Glass City Center after a two-year break from the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're roaring back, we're excited to be...
Rocky Ridge: Fire dept. auction set for Sept. 24
If you’re in the market for a 1982 Ford F-250 pickup truck equipped to fight grass fires or a 14-foot boat with a trolling motor and trailer you may want to schedule a stop in the Village of Rocky Ridge this coming weekend. Vehicles and equipment of the village’s...
One of Michigan’s Most Dastardly Criminals: Silas Doty, 1800-1876
One of the most reprobate characters to ever reside in Michigan was the (dis)honorable Silas Doty. Doty was born in St. Albans, Vermont on May 30, 1800 and is believed to have been brought up by strict Christian parents. He became a troublesome kid and soon dabbled in thievery, burglary, larceny, and counterfeiting.
TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department has started its next targeted neighborhood program: Operation BLASER, a team effort between local, state, and federal agencies. BLASER's goal is to cut down on crime and clean up the streets, focusing on the Bancroft, Monroe, Upton and Auburn areas of west Toledo.
Mobile home total loss after fire early Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews were called to the scene of a south Toledo mobile home park after a fire broke out overnight Monday. Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a mobile home fire at the Byrne Hill Manufactured Home Community with flames that climbed through the roof of the building.
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Superintendents react to school report cards
Area superintendents identified positives with the recently released Ohio Department of Education School Report Cards, but also pointed out that they are just one aspect of measuring a quality school district. “Overall, I am pleased with the report card,” said Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake. “The state has made some changes...
