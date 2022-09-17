ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Shares Admiration For Julian Alvarez

By Jake Mahon
 3 days ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Argentina striker Julian Alvarez in his pre-Wolves press conference.

While Erling Haaland may be the City striker receiving all the headlines at the minute, Julian Alvarez is still a player more than worthy of praise.

While the Argentine is not yet a regular starter for The Cityzens, he has impressed in the limited amount of game time he has been afforded and has looked a steal at just £15million.

The Argentina international has mainly been limited to substitute appearances for his new side thus far, but when he has played he has looked more than capable of performing to the Premier League's high standards.

The 22-year-old scored in his first ever appearance for the club in their 3-1 loss to Liverpool in the Community Shield but has struggled to maintain a regular spot in the Sky Blues' first team, thanks to Erling Haaland's stupendous form.

However, the former River Plate man was handed a rare start against Nottingham Forest, and it was in this game that the Argentinian proved his worth.

Playing alongside Haaland, Alvarez netted two goals in the 6-0 battering of the Midlands club, looking like a player worth considerably more than £15million.

City manager Pep Guardiola made his thoughts on the new recruit abundantly clear today in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Sky Blues' clash with Wolves. “A lot. I said many times," the Spaniard told Mancity.com when asked how happy he was with Alvarez.

“All the headlines are for Erling, and I understand that because of his numbers - but I said in the pre-season in the States that this guy is really good. He can play wider with his vision from outside and he can increase our intensity.

“It doesn't matter if he doesn't score goals, he always has (a) chance to score it. In the training sessions we see how clinical he is and how fast, and clever he is in those moments.

“We are so happy for him.”

As Guardiola states, Alvarez is also more than capable of playing on the wing, which may be a role he takes up more frequently if Haaland continues to score at the same rate he has been.

There is a chance that the Argentine may start there tomorrow after neither Riyad Mahrez nor Jack Grealish impressed in City's tight midweek win against Borussia Dortmund.

Either way, the versatility that Alvarez possesses in being able to occupy any role in City's front three is unlikely to harm his prospects of starting for the club in long run.

FOX Sports

Historic day of defeats for big teams in Serie A; Monza wins

MILAN (AP) — Two of the top Serie A coaches are already feeling the pressure after Juventus and Inter Milan lost on a miserable day for some of the traditional greats of Italian soccer. It was the first time since February 1955 that Juventus, Inter, AC Milan and Roma...
SOCCER
