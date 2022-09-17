ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish Reveals His Preferred Positions

By Jake Mahon
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's clash with Wolves in the Premier League, Jack Grealish has revealed where he prefers to play in Pep Guardiola's system.

Looking in from the outside many would assume that Jack Grealish has had a tough start to life at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old suffered a significant decrease in his output last season, in contrast to the numbers he was providing while at Villa.

And the England international has failed to register a single goal contribution thus far this season, although it should be noted that injuries have hampered his chances of starting regularly at this early stage of the campaign.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

However, City boss Pep Guardiola was keen to emphasise today that goals and assists were not what the Birmingham native was bought for, saying that his contribution to the team, in general, has been more than enough.

"It’s not about that, it's how he contributes without the ball and if he produces for the other ones, many things he is able to do," the Spaniard said via Mancity.com .

And it is clear that Grealish's manager has a great deal of faith in the England man, which was shown last season when Guardiola was keen to play Grealish in a number of different positions.

Grealish himself has commented on his ability to occupy several positions and has stated which areas he prefers to operate within. “What got me the move here was playing on the left-wing," The Three Lions international told the club's official website .

IMAGO / Sportimage

“There were times last season where I played as a false nine, I played as a number eight sometimes where Bernardo (Silva) , (Ilkay) Gundo(gan) and Kev(in) (De Bruyne) play.

“I like that position as well and I played there in the past for Villa. I think if you play in that position at City then you see a lot of the ball so I would say the left-wing or a number eight (are his preferred positions)."

While Grealish may enjoy playing at number eight, it seems clear that the position he is the likeliest to be played in at the minute would be left-wing, due to the increased amount of competition for a spot in City's midfield.

The 27-year-old would have to compete with Gundogan, De Bruyne and Silva if he wanted to play in a central area regularly, while there is only really Phil Foden who will be pushing him for a spot on the left wing.

So while Grealish may enjoy being deployed within City's midfield, it is safe to assume that the Englishman will be playing out wide for the foreseeable future.

