Look: Denton Guyer leans on defense, run game in 23-6 win over Prosper

DENTON - Jackson Arnold had mostly carried Denton Guyer through the first three games of the 2022 season. Friday night, with the offense sputtering, the Wildcats' defense rose to the occasion.

Guyer (4-0) held Prosper (3-1) to just 102 yards of total offense in a 23-6 victory.

Arnold completed just 8-of-18 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown, but the ground-and-pound game fired on all cylinders for Guyer.

The Wildcats totaled 259 rushing yards on 50 carries, with the majority coming in the second half. Trey Joyner led the way with 22 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. Ahmed Yussuf added 98 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

“I think Trey and Ahmed are both just great,” Guyer coach Reed Heim said. “I think we work really hard on our run game. You know it wasn’t very complicated this week. Just do your job, do what you’re supposed to do behind those big guys, and I think we saw that in the second half.”

Guyer went into halftime with a 3-0 lead, but the game quickly opened up in the third quarter. The Wildcats' offense opened the half with 13 unanswered points courtesy of Yussuf (7-yard TD run) and Joyner (27-yard TD run).

Denton’s defense also got in on the action with an interception from senior Ryan Yaites late in the third quarter.

Prosper's only score of the game came late in the fourth quarter on an end zone jump-ball touchdown catch from senior tight end Dylan Hinshaw.

Guyer scored the dagger touchdown with three minutes left in the game on an end zone fade play to senior receiver Landon Sides.

“Going into halftime our main goal was to stay positive,” said Arnold after the game. “Our line played their tails off tonight, I don’t know how many rushing yards we had today, but I do know it was a lot and that’s thanks to them.”

Even in light of the dominant effort, Guyer’s star quarterback made it clear there’s improvements to be made.

“We have to work on ourselves,” said Arnold. “Today we made a bunch of mental mistakes like false starts, all that stuff has gotta stop. If we fix the little mistakes we’ll be better off.”

Denton Guyer continues their undefeated season next week when they take on the Little Elm Lobos (1-3) on the road.

PHOTO GALLERY

(All photos by Brian McLean)