Kim homers, Padres beat Cards 5-0 to clinch winning record
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kim Ha-seong homered and Mike Clevinger had a strong outing for the San Diego Padres, who shut down Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 Tuesday night to clinch their first winning record in a full season since 2010. The Padres, 82-66, took a 1 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild-card spot. The Phillies lost to Toronto, 18-11. Pujols remained at 698 career homers. He’s trying to become the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 homers, following Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714). He walked and singled off Clevinger, grounded out to shortstop against Nick Martinez and singled off Luis Garcia with two outs in the ninth. The Padres winning record in a full season is the first for general manager A.J. Preller, who took over late in the 2014 season. The Padres were 37-23 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when they won a wild-card series against the Cardinals before being swept in the NL Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Guardians Top White Sox 10-7 in Extras, Secure Tie-Breaker Over Chicago
The Cleveland Guardians won their season series against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night with their 10-7 win, and now hold a five-game lead over the White Sox, while owning the division tie-breaker, with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Flat Dodgers fumble their way to a doubleheader split with the Diamondbacks
The Dodgers rallied late to win the opener 6-5 but made four errors in a 5-2 loss in the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
