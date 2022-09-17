Read full article on original website
Wilson, Shimp, Mark help Mechanicsburg field hockey defeat East Pennsboro
Three different Mechanicsburg players scored two goals Monday in a 7-3 field hockey win against East Pennsboro.
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Camp Hill tennis takes down Middletown
Camp Hill scored a 4-1 tennis win Monday over Middletown.
Antonio Corona leads Gettysburg boys soccer past Big Spring
Antonio Corona had two goals Monday to lead Gettysburg to a 4-2 boys soccer win over Big Spring. Yair Gonzalez Salinas and Noah Duffy each had a goal for Gettysburg.
Bayer, Hammaker, Steinhagen power East Pennsboro girls soccer past CD East
Three different East Pennsboro players scored two goals Monday in a 9-0 girls soccer win over CD East.
Monica Druckenmiller, Lyza Underhill, Hailee Sheetz help Mifflin County field hockey down Chambersburg
Three different Mifflin County players scored goals Monday in a 3-0 field hockey win over Chambersburg.
Genna Bush hits milestone as Boiling Springs field hockey roughs up Middletown
Genna Bush hit a milestone and Boiling Springs roughed up Middletown, 13-0, Monday in field hockey. Bush had two goals to hit the 100-point mark for her career.
Garrett White boots home game-winner for Northern boys soccer against West Perry
Garrett White booted one home from 35 yards out Monday to lead Northern to a 1-0 win over West Perry. Nolan Wimbrough had the assist on the play.
Caroline Prokop, Hayven Mumma power Cumberland Valley field hockey past Cedar Cliff
Caroline Prokop had a goal and an assist Monday as Cumberland Valley scored a 2-0 field hockey win against Cedar Cliff.
Caleb Baine scores 2 goals for Greencastle-Antrim in win against James Buchanan
Caleb Baine scored a pair of goals Monday as Greencastle-Antrim knocked off James Buchanan, 2-0. Ethan Ford had a save for the Blue Devils, and Mason Neil had 12 for James Buchanan.
Mid-Penn field hockey stars for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in field hockey Monday.
Maddi Donmoyer’s 4 goals lift Bishop McDevitt field hockey to win against Milton Hershey
Maddi Donmoyer's big game Monday helped Bishop McDevitt field hockey cruise past Milton Hershey, 5-0.
Mid-Penn boys soccer stars for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
A handful of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Monday. The following is a quick look at some of the top performances reported to PennLive:
Mechanicsburg volleyball defeats Carlisle
Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win over Carlisle Monday. Scores were 26-6, 25-18, 25-12. Courtney Foose had five aces, 34 assists and six digs, Kelsea Harshbarger had two kills and a dig, and Gracen Nutt had five aces, 11 kills and nine digs. Teagan Valente had four kills, Jayden Eager had three aces and 19 digs, and Emma Rizzutto had one aces and fie digs. Leeann Magel had a kill, Mikayla Monahan had three kills, Carleigh Courtney had four kills and three digs and Eliana Inch had three kills.
Cedar Cliff volleyball downs dover
Cedar Cliff scored a 3-0 volleyball win Monday over Dover. Scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-14.
Pa. lawmakers to go to bat to battle hunger at charity softball game
The reigning Capitol All-Stars champion Yinz team will defend their title against the Youse team on Tuesday at the Capitol All-Stars softball game at FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg. The game, founded in 2013, has become an annual bipartisan event that allows state senators and representatives to engage...
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'
Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
CrossFit affiliated gym opens in Cumberland County
A new fitness center has opened in Lower Allen Township. Steel Lotus Fitness Company opened earlier this summer at 75 Utley Drive, Suite 109.
Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
