Gettysburg, PA

Mechanicsburg volleyball defeats Carlisle

Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win over Carlisle Monday. Scores were 26-6, 25-18, 25-12. Courtney Foose had five aces, 34 assists and six digs, Kelsea Harshbarger had two kills and a dig, and Gracen Nutt had five aces, 11 kills and nine digs. Teagan Valente had four kills, Jayden Eager had three aces and 19 digs, and Emma Rizzutto had one aces and fie digs. Leeann Magel had a kill, Mikayla Monahan had three kills, Carleigh Courtney had four kills and three digs and Eliana Inch had three kills.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Maryland high schools put football on hold following game-ending fight: 'Abhorrent and unacceptable'

Football is temporarily suspended at two Maryland high schools after a large brawl broke out during a game Friday night, leading to additional fights with injuries. The Gaithersburg Trojans were hosting the Northwest Jaguars when players on the field began fighting during the third quarter, FOX 5 DC reported. Officials ended the game early and declared Northwest, who was up 14-0, as the winner. Both schools are in the Montgomery County Public Schools district.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
