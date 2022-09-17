Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
An ‘awesome day in the Cream City’ as Wildcats prevail
By Ray Hamill — The Milk Can is headed back to Ferndale after the Wildcats defeated the Fortuna Huskies 27-13 in the annual rivalry showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Cats took advantage of some early Fortuna turnovers and had two huge first-half defensive stops deep in their own territory, as they won the coveted trophy for the first time since 2019 and the first time on home soil since 2012.
krcrtv.com
Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
lostcoastoutpost.com
PG&E’s Electricity Transmission Limits Threaten to Throttle Development Throughout Southern Humboldt, Blindsiding Local Officials
State and local officials are demanding answers after learning in recent weeks that Pacific Gas & Electric has all but reached the limits of its capacity to transmit electricity to new projects across southern Humboldt County, including the cities of Fortuna, Rio Dell and Garberville. In meetings with local leaders,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend
Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Investigating Shots Fired Into a Residence Near St. Bernard’s Last Night
The Eureka Police Department is currently investigating gunfire that struck a residence last night on the 300 block of Dollison Street, across the street from St. Bernard’s Academy. According to EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell, at around 8:45 p.m. yesterday several people in the neighborhood reported hearing numerous shots fired,...
kymkemp.com
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
McKinleyville Teen Center Hosting ‘Drive Thru Pulled Pork Dinner’ This Friday
This is a press release from Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods:. Upcoming event at the McKinleyville Teen Center for the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods!. We are Hosting a “drive thru” Pulled Pork Dinner Friday September 23rd from 5pm to 7PM!. Tickets are $15...
North Coast Journal
Drug Task Force Announces Largest 'One-time Seizure of Narcotics'
The Humboldt County Drug Task Force announced the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in its history yesterday after serving six search warrants at locations stretching from McKinleyville to Fortuna, resulting in one arrest. The yield — the culmination of a nearly one year investigation — included 30 pounds of methamphetamine,...
kymkemp.com
‘This Boy’s Middle Name Should Be Snack Boy As He Just Loves Them!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Skippy. I am a male, tan Pit Bull Terrier. Age: The...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 1:30 p.m.] Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After ‘Possible’ Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
crimevoice.com
Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
kymkemp.com
Arcata Police Seek Information on Early Sunday Morning Brawl That Sent Two to the Hospital
Arcata saw a rowdy Saturday night rolling into a wilder Sunday morning this last weekend. According to Lt. Bart Silvers of the Arcata Police Department, about 1:15 a.m., his department received multiple 911 calls to respond to a fight involving a number of subjects in front of the Jam. Silvers...
krcrtv.com
Yearlong investigation leads to largest one time drug seizure in HCDTF history
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Drug Task Force has announced that, after a yearlong investigation, they have made the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in the history of the task force, seizing over 30 pounds of methamphetamine as well as large amounts of other drugs. Read the full...
kymkemp.com
Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area
My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
kymkemp.com
North Coast Co-op Accepting Seeds for Change Applications
This is a press release from the North Coast Co-op: North Coast Co-op invites 501(c)3 tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations to apply for its Seeds for Change Round-up Program. Seeds for Change is a community giving opportunity that allows Co-op members and customers to round up their Co-op purchases to the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night
UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Auto Theft
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records...
kymkemp.com
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
kymkemp.com
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
