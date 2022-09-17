ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

humboldtsports.com

An ‘awesome day in the Cream City’ as Wildcats prevail

By Ray Hamill — The Milk Can is headed back to Ferndale after the Wildcats defeated the Fortuna Huskies 27-13 in the annual rivalry showdown on Saturday afternoon. The Cats took advantage of some early Fortuna turnovers and had two huge first-half defensive stops deep in their own territory, as they won the coveted trophy for the first time since 2019 and the first time on home soil since 2012.
FORTUNA, CA
krcrtv.com

Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

PG&E’s Electricity Transmission Limits Threaten to Throttle Development Throughout Southern Humboldt, Blindsiding Local Officials

State and local officials are demanding answers after learning in recent weeks that Pacific Gas & Electric has all but reached the limits of its capacity to transmit electricity to new projects across southern Humboldt County, including the cities of Fortuna, Rio Dell and Garberville. In meetings with local leaders,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Local
California Football
Eureka, CA
Sports
City
Hoopa, CA
City
Mckinleyville, CA
City
Eureka, CA
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Sports
lostcoastoutpost.com

RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend

Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Drug Task Force Announces Largest 'One-time Seizure of Narcotics'

The Humboldt County Drug Task Force announced the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in its history yesterday after serving six search warrants at locations stretching from McKinleyville to Fortuna, resulting in one arrest. The yield — the culmination of a nearly one year investigation — included 30 pounds of methamphetamine,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Humboldt County authorities make arson arrest in Willow Creek

Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 11, 2022, at about 7:54 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible arson. According to the reporting party,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing ‘Stolen’ Dog in Hayfork Area

My name is Mae Moon and my dog (Fliff) was stolen from in front of the Hayfork Gym, Thompson Peak Fitness Center, Friday September 9th around 4:12pm. She was stolen by a woman who may be from out of the country with blonde hair who exited the Gym asked a woman I know who works at You’ve Got Mail, two doors down, if she knew who the dog belonged to. The You’ve Got mail employee told her she believed the dog was a local dog. The woman disregarded her and put Fliff in her “Pepsi Blue” vehicle and drove off.
HAYFORK, CA
kymkemp.com

North Coast Co-op Accepting Seeds for Change Applications

This is a press release from the North Coast Co-op: North Coast Co-op invites 501(c)3 tax-exempt, local nonprofit organizations to apply for its Seeds for Change Round-up Program. Seeds for Change is a community giving opportunity that allows Co-op members and customers to round up their Co-op purchases to the...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

EYES OUT, EUREKA: At-Risk Man Went Missing From His Eureka Hotel Room Last Night

UPDATE: Mr. Boisvert has been found, and is safe, the EPD says. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year- old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
EUREKA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Alleged Auto Theft

Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA

