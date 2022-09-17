Evofem Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS: EVFM) Under Accumulation as Phexxi Revenues Grow & Upcoming Top-line Data for Phase 3 EVOGUARD Trial Looms

Read full article on original website
Dow slides 300 points as investors brace for rate-hike decision from the Federal Reserve
The 2-year Treasury yield, which is sensitive to Fed moves, surged as high as 3.983% intraday to hit the highest rate since 2007.
Palantir signs $20 million deal with S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries
SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N) announced on Wednesday it signed a deal valued at $20 million over five years to expand its partnership with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (267250.KS), one of the world's largest shipbuilding conglomerates.
Canada to drop COVID vaccine requirement for entering country on Sept 30 - Globe and Mail
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government plans by Sept. 30 to drop the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada, The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Most of Kansas professor's U.S. conviction for hiding China ties tossed
Sept 20 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday tossed most of a University of Kansas chemical engineering professor's conviction for concealing work he did in China while conducting U.S. government-funded research, in the latest setback for a crackdown on Chinese influence within American academia.
Judicial Conference calls for improved safety measures for judges
The federal court system’s policymaking body urged Congress to pass legislation that would let judges have their personal information removed from public websites.
