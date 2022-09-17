ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
humboldtsports.com

Big 4 girls teams too strong for Little 4 opposition

All eight H-DNL girls soccer teams were in action on Saturday on a busy day around the North Coast. And as expected, the Big 4 teams continued to roll against some of the smaller schools in these early-season cross matchups. The Eureka Loggers defeated Ferndale 8-0 with seven different players...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy