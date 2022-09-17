Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Big 4 girls teams too strong for Little 4 opposition
All eight H-DNL girls soccer teams were in action on Saturday on a busy day around the North Coast. And as expected, the Big 4 teams continued to roll against some of the smaller schools in these early-season cross matchups. The Eureka Loggers defeated Ferndale 8-0 with seven different players...
Titans coach Mike Vrabel doubling down after 0-2 start, rout
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel has two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry, and the reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year is doubling down. Yes, despite the Titans’ first 0-2 start in a decade and coming off the ugliest loss of his tenure in a 41-7 loss to Buffalo on Monday night.
