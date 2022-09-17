Cooler, wetter weather allowed firefighters to build a line around nearly 40 percent of the Mosquito Fire over the weekend as winds brought clear conditions to Carson Valley. “Widespread rain over the fire area continues to reduce fire behavior, but warm, dry weather will return at the end of the week,” officials said on Monday morning. “Fire activity has slowed down, but the firefighters have not. While the rain presents a different set of challenges to the fire-suppression effort, crews continue to work, taking advantage of the lull in fire activity to secure the fire perimeter and increase containment before warm, dry weather returns.”

MINDEN, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO