KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
Record-Courier
The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
Laxalt-Cortez Masto and Lombardo-Sisolak debates scrapped; 3 Washoe County matchups set
Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
8newsnow.com
Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
Reno launches nationwide search to replace retiring Police Chief Jason Soto
Reno Police Chief Jason Soto will retire at the end of year. On Sept. 6, the city opened a nationwide search for his successor. In an interview, the Reno Gazette Journal asked...
Nevada Appeal
Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told
Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General Accused Of 1972 Fatal Stabbing To Make First Court Appearance
Tudor Chirila Jr. was arrested on September 14, 2022 and is being held in the Washoe County Jail. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Seventy-seven-year-old Tudor Chirila Jr. was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a fugitive charge. He once ran for the state Supreme Court and later was affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel. Honolulu police accuse him of second-degree murder, saying DNA evidence links him to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in her Waikiki apartment 50 years ago. In March, police say they used a DNA sample to identify Chirila's son the biological child of a DNA sample found at the crime scene.
2news.com
Jury convicts Sparks man of distributing Fentanyl
A Sparks resident was convicted by a jury on Friday, September 16, for distribution of fentanyl — a deadly synthetic opioid. After a five-day trial, Jaime Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” (36) was found guilty of two counts of distribution of a fentanyl. Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du presided over the jury trial and scheduled sentencing for December 16, 2022.
FOX Reno
Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
Nevada Appeal
Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act
They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
KDWN
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by the end of 2026. Nevada had objected to a plan under former President Donald Trump’s administration to ship plutonium to Nevada. The U.S. Department of Energy shipped a half metric ton of the material to a site north of Las Vegas but kept it secret for national security reasons. The federal government ultimately agreed to remove it. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that it’s now at a site in New Mexico.
List of fatalities at Reno Air Races
Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue, of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
KOLO TV Reno
WCHD rescinds air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
KOLO TV Reno
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada Medical Center to open 50-bed mental health hospital in Reno next year
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northern Nevada Medical Center is set to open Reno's newest mental health facility next year, converting an assisted living facility to a 50-bed behavioral health hospital. The facility, called NNMC Northwest Extended Care, will be located on the north side of...
kunr.org
Lombardo says abortion ‘doesn't need to be in politics’ at campaign rally in Reno
People packed into a room at the Nevada Trucking Association in South Reno. Lombardo called for more funding for the Read by Grade 3 program. A 2019 law made it so third-graders are no longer held back if they can’t read at grade level. The sheriff also wants to diversify the economy through more IT and manufacturing jobs.
KVAL
50-year cold case cracked: Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested for murder
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A former Nevada deputy attorney general has been arrested for murder in connection to the 1972 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years, according to authorities. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested...
FOX Reno
After latest illegal sideshow, Reno councilwoman wants more police resources, task force
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After the latest illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend, councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she wants more police resources to crack down on the dangerous trend. Video shared on the Nextdoor app and provided to News 4-Fox 11 shows a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nine47 project in Incline requires zoning amendment, approval before moving forward
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The luxury Nine47 development project located in Incline Village will be discussed at the Washoe County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The developer is requesting a zoning amendment to the Tahoe Area Plan in order to allow single-family dwellings, including condominiums, to be developed in the area, which is currently limited to affordable and/or multi-residential housing.
Winnemucca man pleads guilty to assaulting officers at Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Wearing a red MAGA hat and a Jack Skellington costume from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Josiah Kenyon, a 35-year-old from Winnemucca, breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kenyon pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the breach. ...
