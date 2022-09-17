ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County manager Jeff Page retires

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County manager Jeff Page has notified the Board of Commissioners that he will retire effective Sept. 19. He has served as county manager since June of 2010, and has been with the county since 1985 as a reserve deputy sheriff. He held a variety...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 20, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Today is National Voter Registration Day. Sample ballots are available at govotedouglas.com. Early voting doesn’t start until October, but machines will be available at both the Community Center in Gardnerville and the historic courthouse in Minden. There’s a lot of information on the elections in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Laxalt-Cortez Masto and Lombardo-Sisolak debates scrapped; 3 Washoe County matchups set

Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minden, NV
Government
Douglas County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Minden, NV
Local
Nevada Government
County
Douglas County, NV
Nevada Appeal

Yerington copper mine in exploratory stage, county told

Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals recently presented its plans for its copper deposit for its Mason Project, still in its exploratory stage, to the Lyon County Commission. Hudbay’s project in Yerington is in its early stages to determine the Mason deposit’s mineralization. Matt Bingham, director of legal and...
YERINGTON, NV
2news.com

Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General Accused Of 1972 Fatal Stabbing To Make First Court Appearance

Tudor Chirila Jr. was arrested on September 14, 2022 and is being held in the Washoe County Jail. A former deputy Nevada attorney general has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Seventy-seven-year-old Tudor Chirila Jr. was being held Thursday in the Washoe County Jail without bail on a fugitive charge. He once ran for the state Supreme Court and later was affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel. Honolulu police accuse him of second-degree murder, saying DNA evidence links him to the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson in her Waikiki apartment 50 years ago. In March, police say they used a DNA sample to identify Chirila's son the biological child of a DNA sample found at the crime scene.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Jury convicts Sparks man of distributing Fentanyl

A Sparks resident was convicted by a jury on Friday, September 16, for distribution of fentanyl — a deadly synthetic opioid. After a five-day trial, Jaime Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” (36) was found guilty of two counts of distribution of a fentanyl. Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du presided over the jury trial and scheduled sentencing for December 16, 2022.
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#District Court
FOX Reno

Controversial medical waste company fined millions by EPA moves to northern Nevada

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A company that burns medical waste is coming to northern Nevada and brings with it a lot of controversy. Stericycle just shut down its plant in north Salt Lake in July 2022. It's now rebuilding in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center, about half-way between Sparks and Fernley. Stericycle is planning to build and operate two incinerators at the facility.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Kelly Bullis: Actual tax impact of Democrats’ recent act

They call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” When you read it, it has NOTHING to do with reducing inflation. Does that bother you? It bothers me. A little honesty is all I ask. They should have called this the “Biden Green Energy Junior Act.” So here are some of the actual tax related provisions in this bill.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KDWN

Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by the end of 2026. Nevada had objected to a plan under former President Donald Trump’s administration to ship plutonium to Nevada. The U.S. Department of Energy shipped a half metric ton of the material to a site north of Las Vegas but kept it secret for national security reasons. The federal government ultimately agreed to remove it. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that it’s now at a site in New Mexico.
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

List of fatalities at Reno Air Races

Sept. 18, 2022: Pilot Aaron Hogue,  of Henderson, Nevada, died in a crash during the Jet Gold Race. The cause is under investigation. Sept. 8, 2014: Pilot Lee Behel, 64, of San Jose, California, died in a crash when portions of the right wing separated from his experimental aircraft during qualifying heats. Sept. 16, 2011:...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KOLO TV Reno

WCHD rescinds air quality emergency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has rescinded their Stage 3 Air Quality Emergency declaration from last week. The alert was given as a result of the poor air quality in the Reno area due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. There are now no smoke-related warnings...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Nine47 project in Incline requires zoning amendment, approval before moving forward

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The luxury Nine47 development project located in Incline Village will be discussed at the Washoe County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The developer is requesting a zoning amendment to the Tahoe Area Plan in order to allow single-family dwellings, including condominiums, to be developed in the area, which is currently limited to affordable and/or multi-residential housing.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy