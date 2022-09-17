ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MN

Gophers extend a PWO to a legacy recruit in Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski

"I've been talking with the Gophers for football since last fall. Most recently in the spring, then I had basketball all of summer and talks fell out and as the season started after the first game we started talking more. I got invited to the game yesterday, and talked with Coach Fleck pre game and he said he would like to offer me a preferred walk-on spot there," 2023 Stillwater (Minn.) quarterback and current Citadel basketball commit Max Shikenjanski said to 247Sports. "As far as why they wanted to offer me as a PWO, Coach Ciarrocca said he loved my athleticism. Coach Fleck didn’t say in specific why, but said he would love to have me there. Hes aid 60% of players that are preferred walk-ons there earn scholarships so there’s a good chance. In the past Coach Fleck said he loved how I could extend the play and make plays. He said I could develop well in the system as well."
Gophers Chris Autman-Bell out for season with lower right leg injury

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team opens the Big Ten season at Michigan State on Saturday, and they’ll have to do it without top wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell. Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck announced Monday at his weekly news conference that Autman-Bell is out for the remainder of...
Sting Operation: Bees Swarm Into Minnesota Brewery

The talk of the August Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota was not the newest fall brews, the beloved Vikings football team, or even the Twins. It was the thousands of bees the came in for a visit. On Saturday, the outdoor biergarten (German for beer garden) was buzzing with...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement

I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Bob Montgomery

Robert James Montgomery died peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the age of 90.Bob was born on March 15, 1932 in Weaver, MN to James and Alta Montgomery. Bob graduated from Plainview High School. After graduation, he worked at Northern Pacific Railroad for three years. He was then drafted into the US Army, where he served two years in the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, Bob went to work at Honeywell where he worked for thirty-seven years before retiring. In 1959, Bob married Shirley Hopp and had two children, Michael and Mark.
Big Dig event draws large crowd to downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A fun, interactive opportunity drew large crowds on Saturday as the Big Dig event got underway. Kids of all ages were able to play at the Discovery Walk construction zone while checking out equipment and spending some time with Knutson construction crew members. The event was hosted...
