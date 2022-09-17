Tigers Drop First League Game to Bobcats
BOBCATS 25, TIGERS 6
Centralia 0 0 0 6 — 6
Aberdeen 7 6 6 6 — 25
Team StatsCEN ABR
Rushing Yards 77 277
Passing Yards 94 83
Total Yards 171 360
Individual Stats
Rushing: CEN — Kellen Rooklidge 16/42. ABR — N/A
Passing: CEN — Tommy Billings 7-12/24; ABR — N/A
Receiving: CEN — Moshie Eport-Tartios 3/57; ABR — N/A
Still searching for its first win, the Centralia football team fell on the road to Aberdeen in a league contest, 25-6, Friday night in the Harbor.
The Tigers (0-3, 0-1 2A EvCo) were outgained by 200 yards on the ground, and mustered their lone touchdown of the night in the final quarter when Terrell Sanders connected with Moshie Eport-Tartios for a score.
Tommy Billings was 7 for 12 for 24 yards at the quarterback spot for Centralia, and Kellen Rooklidge was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 42 yards on 16 carries. Eport-Tartios caught three passes for 57 yards and the lone touchdown from Sanders.
The Tigers take on Tumwater next week at home.
