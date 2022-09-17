ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Tigers Drop First League Game to Bobcats

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
A Centralia coach pats the shoulder of running back JoJo Simpson as players take the field against Battle Ground in a home game Friday night.

BOBCATS 25, TIGERS 6

Centralia 0 0 0 6 — 6

Aberdeen 7 6 6 6 — 25

Team StatsCEN ABR

Rushing Yards 77 277

Passing Yards 94 83

Total Yards 171 360

Individual Stats

Rushing: CEN — Kellen Rooklidge 16/42. ABR — N/A

Passing: CEN — Tommy Billings 7-12/24; ABR — N/A

Receiving: CEN — Moshie Eport-Tartios 3/57; ABR — N/A

Still searching for its first win, the Centralia football team fell on the road to Aberdeen in a league contest, 25-6, Friday night in the Harbor.

The Tigers (0-3, 0-1 2A EvCo) were outgained by 200 yards on the ground, and mustered their lone touchdown of the night in the final quarter when Terrell Sanders connected with Moshie Eport-Tartios for a score.

Tommy Billings was 7 for 12 for 24 yards at the quarterback spot for Centralia, and Kellen Rooklidge was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 42 yards on 16 carries. Eport-Tartios caught three passes for 57 yards and the lone touchdown from Sanders.

The Tigers take on Tumwater next week at home.

