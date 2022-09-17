Read full article on original website
ESPN
Gonzalo Higuain's late goal lifts Inter Miami past D.C. United
Gonzalo Higuain's stoppage-time goal lifted Inter Miami CF into a playoff position with a 3-2 win against host D.C. United on Sunday. Higuain connected in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, taking a cross in the box from Deandre Yedlin. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Oklahoma joins top 4, Penn State enters mix
Since the Big Ten was split into two divisions in 2014, there has never been a season when either the Big Ten East or West division had all seven teams begin their seasons 3-0, according to FOX Sports research. The closest either division had come to a perfect start through...
FOX Sports
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday following 13 seasons playing for the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils. The 33-year-old former Norris Trophy winner shared the news on social media. Subban, who is from Toronto, registered 115 goals and 467 points in 824...
NHL・
FOX Sports
CFB Week 3: The most unbelievable stats from another wild week
Week 3 of the college football season featured some top dogs cruising to easy victories. No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina in its SEC opener. No. 4 Michigan shut out UConn before the Wolverines begin Big Ten play. No. 6 Oklahoma made sure rival Nebraska wouldn't pull off a shocker in its first game since firing Scott Frost.
FOX Sports
Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed...
FOX Sports
AP Top 25: Washington moves in; Penn State, Oregon move up
Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10 almost unchanged. No. 1...
