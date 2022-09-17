ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton Says Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are Adjusting Well at School

By Sheiresa Ngo
 3 days ago

Kate Middleton took time to give an update on her three children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis began attending classes at Lambrook School earlier this month. Here’s what she said about how the youngest members of the royal family are adjusting.

Kate Middleton’s update on the royal children

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George | Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images

The Princess of Wales says her children are adjusting well to their new school. They’re getting along with the other children and have made new friends, according to neighbor Lydia Bailey during an interview with People .

“Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends,” says Bailey. She also shared Prince William’s thoughts on Queen Elizabeth’s legacy. “William said the Queen’s values will continue for time to come.”

The first day of school was a sad day for Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis because it was the same day Queen Elizabeth II died . Kate reportedly said her youngest son, Prince Louis, shared a message of comfort after he heard his great grandmother died.

According to Banita Ranow, who was among the crowd of well-wishers, Middleton said to the crowd, “My little Louis, it was just so sweet–he said, ‘Mummy don’t worry, because she’s now with Great Grandpa.’ It was so moving. But it just shows you, how special she was to everybody–all generations,’” ( via ITV ). Banita said the princess was “welling up” while she spoke, according to the publication.

Kate Middleton’s parenting style

Kate Middleton has a unique way of interacting with children that caught the attention of some celebrities. Actor Anne Hathaway says she learned a few things about parenting from the British royal family.

During an interview with The Times , Hathaway said she admires how Prince William and Kate Middleton speak to their children at eye level. Hathaway believes this parenting technique helps children feel empowered, so she started doing this with her son, Jonathan.

“They get down on the child’s level and speak to them eye-to-eye to make the child feel empowered,” Hathaway told the publication. “I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales plan to move again

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly moving again. They recently moved from London’s Kensington Palace to Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage. At the time, the couple wanted to be closer to the queen. They also wanted their children to attend a school in the area. However, Kate and William are reportedly set to move again, this time to Queen Elizabeth’s former residence, Windsor Castle.

Although Kate and William plan to move, they aren’t leaving right away. The royals are reportedly waiting so they won’t disrupt their children’s lives. According to The Telegraph , the Prince and Princess of Wales told advisers they’re focused on helping their children get settled in school and “avoid upheaval.” For now, the move to Windsor Castle has been delayed.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter .

RELATED : The World Responds to the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

