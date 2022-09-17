Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Liquor Booth Play of the Game: Harshberger’s seventh-inning double lifts Cougars to victory
CANTON, Mo. — Bragging rights on the softball diamond in Lewis County were in limbo when Emma Harshberger stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning Monday. Canton led Highland 5-4, but the Cougars had runners at second and third with two outs after Addy Abell and Olivia Ritterbusch sandwiched a single and double between a groundout and a popout. Harshberger jumped on the first pitch from the Tigers’ Emma Hultz and drove a two-run double to center field for a 6-5 lead.
Toughness comes into question after QU men’s soccer team squanders pair of two-goal leads
QUINCY — The determination and moxie it takes to hold onto what many suggest is the most strenuous lead in soccer is what the Quincy University men’s soccer team hasn’t shown. At least not yet. Monday night, in a Great Lakes Valley Conference matchup delayed a day...
Hawks linebacker Chappel earns GLVC Defensive Player of the Week honor
QUINCY — A healthy Peyten Chappel roaming the middle of the field for the Quincy University football team gives the defense some teeth. Walsh was reminded of that last Saturday. In the Hawks’ 28-13 victory in North Canton, Ohio, the senior linebacker did a lot of everything as he...
Seventh heaven: QHS girls golf team wins its seventh straight WB6 championship
KEWANEE, Ill. — Sunday’s practice round at Midland Golf Club gave the Quincy High School girls team a blueprint for how to manage the course. “They really concentrated and took good notes,” Blue Devils coach HanLynn Vahlkamp said. Every notation led to something significant. Four QHS golfers...
QU women’s soccer team breaks through, scores two second-half goals for first victory
QUINCY — First, tears fell. Then, a little disbelief. Finally, total elation. That’s how Sunday afternoon evolved for first-year Quincy University women’s soccer coach Mackenzie Schissel and her entire team. Held scoreless through the first six regular season games, the Hawks ended that drought when senior forward...
Second-half rally carries QU football team to victory in first road game
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Quincy University football coach Gary Bass knew it hadn’t happened often, if ever. “In the 12 years I’ve been here, whether that’s full-time as an assistant or as head coach, I don’t think we’ve come back from a double-digit deficit,” he said. “I can’t think of one.”
Struggles offensively in second half doom C-SC football team in loss at home
CANTON, Mo. — A week after turning the ball over 10 times in a loss at Evangel, the Culver-Stockton College football team gave another game away. This time, it was the inability to sustain a second-half drive. Missouri Valley College scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and C-SC...
‘Ridiculously proud’: QU shuts out Fontbonne to win inaugural sprint football contest
ST. LOUIS — A defense that allowed just three first downs and an offense getting a boost from an area product made it a memorable debut for the Quincy University sprint football program. Taylor Klusmeyer, a Unity graduate who originally signed with the QU football program as a quarterback...
Carmean’s career low round helps QHS girls capture Macomb Invitational title
COLCHESTER, Ill. — Samantha Carmean picked a perfect time to have a career day. The Quincy High School golfer posted a career low 90, helping the Blue Devils win the championship of the Macomb Invitational with a 330 team score at Gold Hills Golf Club. Macomb finished second at 344, and Quincy Notre Dame was third at 346.
Board to consider Sargent's daughter as new girls hoops coach
FORT MADISON - The Lady Hounds basketball team could be turned over to the daughter of the late Tony Sargent, who ran the program for the past three years. At Monday's regular Fort Madison School Board meeting, the board will consider the hiring of Toni Sargent, who served as her father's assistant, and former Bloodhound Landon Bentley to lead the program.
Schuckman: JWCC showcases family-based culture for entire community to see
QUINCY — Saturday felt like a warm, welcoming hug. John Wood Community College opened its arms to the community, and Quincy embraced it. “Yeah, this is neat,” Trail Blazers athletic director Brad Hoyt said as he surveyed the meshing of JWCC athletes and personnel with fans and community members across a large swath of the college’s campus. “This is turning out pretty well.”
Underbrinks Named One of the Top 5 Small Town Illinois Bakeries
The fact that we have so many great local bakeries is no secret to those of us that grew up in the Quincy/Hannibal area. However, it's still awesome when one of them gets some national recognition which is what just happened for one Quincy bakery. Only In Your State just...
Koetters ready to start family, won’t run for second term on Quincy Park Board
QUINCY — Nathan Koetters says he won’t run for re-election to the Quincy Park Board during the April 2023 election. Koetters, who is turning 40 this week, will serve just one term after he was elected to fill one of three open seats in April 2019. He thought one term was plenty, and he’s ready to start a family after marrying Ashley Strieker in June.
Kvitle branches out to start his own optometry business while following his father’s legacy
QUINCY — Jason Kvitle remembers reading the phrase, “The currency of our world is not money. It’s time.”. It has stuck with him forever. Kvitle, 35, is nervous and excited as he’s halfway through his first month as the owner of Kvitle Eye Care Associates at 1107 College Avenue, but he also appreciates the time he spent learning his craft as an optometrist at Family Eyecare and Contact Lens Center — owned and operated by his father, Kirk.
QPD Blotter for Sept. 18, 2022
Darlene Gieselman, 626 Jefferson, reports the theft of a catalytic converter from her gray 1995 Buick while parked at 620 Jefferson between 8-31 and 9-2. 121. Monica Willing (38) 5503 State St. Quincy, IL for operating uninsured vehicle at 4th and Spring. NTA. 128. Jorge A Arguello (22) Pharr, TX...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 5-9, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Allison M. Bakrow of Belleville sold a residence at 1526 College...
Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
Friendly Finn Has Been Looking For His Forever Home For 483 Days
Meet Finn! Finn is waiting to be adopted at the Quincy Humane Society for over 480 days. Finn is a 3-year-old Retriever Labrador/Mix and is a large black and white dog. I am a big supporter of adopt-not-shop and all of my four-legged family members have been adopted. So when I see that Mr. Finn has not been adopted for over a year it makes me so sad. Finn loves to go outsit and play fetch with all of the staff members at the humane society. His favorite thing to do is just to be outside and play, especially a good game of tug-of-war.
County mulls ambulance funding options
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County Supervisor believes the closing of the Blessing Hospital in Keokuk could cost the county a million dollars. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the closure of the hospital and its Emergency Room services will create immediate pressure on the county ambulance operations. "Right now looking at...
