Meet Finn! Finn is waiting to be adopted at the Quincy Humane Society for over 480 days. Finn is a 3-year-old Retriever Labrador/Mix and is a large black and white dog. I am a big supporter of adopt-not-shop and all of my four-legged family members have been adopted. So when I see that Mr. Finn has not been adopted for over a year it makes me so sad. Finn loves to go outsit and play fetch with all of the staff members at the humane society. His favorite thing to do is just to be outside and play, especially a good game of tug-of-war.

QUINCY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO