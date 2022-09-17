ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

ABC10

Amador High varsity football team suspended due to chat thread

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The varsity football team at Amador High School has been suspended until "further notice" after officials became aware of a chat thread. In a message to parents, the Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) said three staff members were also put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The circumstances and details surrounding the chat thread and suspensions aren't clear and weren't detailed in the message to parents.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Disaster at 3K feet below ground

On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC10

Modesto man, 33, killed in single-car accident

MODESTO, Calif. — A 33-year-old man from Modesto was killed Friday night in an accident on State Route 120, east of Tulloch Road. The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 p.m. They say the driver of a Honda Civic was going west at an unknown speed when he lost control coming out of a curve.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

El Dorado Hills man dies in a single-vehicle crash

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning. Ethan J. Willis, 18, of El Dorado Hills has been identified by CHP as the occupant of the vehicle. CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they […]
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
FOX40

Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash

LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
LAKEVIEW, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert

A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
outsidemagazine

California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
FORESTHILL, CA
SFGate

Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
YUCAIPA, CA
CBS 8

Professional stunt rider from Sacramento in Tijuana prison

ROSARITO BEACH, Baja California — A professional, motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento is behind bars in Tijuana, charged with evading arrest and possession of a handgun. CJ Barham, 29, has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts videos of the stunts he performs on his custom Harley Davidson.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good

Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

