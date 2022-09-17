Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Modesto-Sierra football game ends before halftime after report of firearm seen in fight
Friday night’s homecoming football game between Sierra High and visiting Modesto was cut short after an alleged warning of a firearm caused Daniel Teicheira Memorial Stadium to be cleared out late in the second quarter. The Manteca Bulletin was the first to report the story. According to the Bulletin’s...
Amador High varsity football team suspended due to chat thread
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The varsity football team at Amador High School has been suspended until "further notice" after officials became aware of a chat thread. In a message to parents, the Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) said three staff members were also put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The circumstances and details surrounding the chat thread and suspensions aren't clear and weren't detailed in the message to parents.
Fight, gun scare cancels high school football game, Manteca Police say
MANTECA, Calif. — A Friday night football game in Manteca ended abruptly after reports of a gun sighting surfaced during a fight, officials with the Manteca Police Department and Manteca Unified School District said in a joint Facebook post. During Sierra High School's homecoming game against Modesto High School,...
Kevin Hart adds Sacramento show for his “Reality Check Tour”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Kevin Hart is making a tour stop at the Golden 1 Center this winter. The comedian and actor will be making a Sacramento stop on Dec. 11 as part of the second leg of his “Reality Check Tour.” The Sacramento show is one of added tour stops Hart announced on Monday. […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Disaster at 3K feet below ground
On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
Modesto man, 33, killed in single-car accident
MODESTO, Calif. — A 33-year-old man from Modesto was killed Friday night in an accident on State Route 120, east of Tulloch Road. The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 10 p.m. They say the driver of a Honda Civic was going west at an unknown speed when he lost control coming out of a curve.
El Dorado Hills man dies in a single-vehicle crash
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol office in Placerville said that a single-vehicle crash killed one person along Salmon Falls Road on Saturday morning. Ethan J. Willis, 18, of El Dorado Hills has been identified by CHP as the occupant of the vehicle. CHP said that at around 7:15 a.m., they […]
Dozens of tickets issued at Sacramento DUI checkpoint
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department issued over 50 tickets for drivers at a DUI checkpoint in the area of Florin Road and 24th street from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the DUI checkpoint, no arrests were made for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, 54 tickets […]
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash
LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022 Is Burning the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run Course
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. California’s largest fire this year is currently burning on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, east of Sacramento, threatening several foothill communities known for their proximity to one of the most iconic ultrarunning races on Earth—The Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run.
KCRA.com
Tracking Northern California rain: What to know about winds, timeline of storm, flash flooding watch
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different as off-and-on rain showers bring a flash flooding watch to nearby burn scars. Sunday and the next couple of days will bring more weather changes to Northern California, our weather...
KCRA.com
Dazed on the Green music, cannabis festival featuring E-40, Wiz Khalifa is canceled
A music festival and cannabis expo happening this weekend in the city of Turlock in Stanislaus County and set to have Wiz Khalifa and E-40 as headliners has been canceled just before it was set to take place. Dazed on the Green organizers cited "a significant health and safety risk."
SFGate
Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
newsantaana.com
A driver caused a fatal collision when he ran a red light in Orange this morning
On September 19, 2022, at 9:13 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling south on Lewis Street through a green light at Lampson Avenue. A witness reported a SUV drove west from Metropolitan Drive through a red light and collided into the truck. Who will you vote for in the OC...
Professional stunt rider from Sacramento in Tijuana prison
ROSARITO BEACH, Baja California — A professional, motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento is behind bars in Tijuana, charged with evading arrest and possession of a handgun. CJ Barham, 29, has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts videos of the stunts he performs on his custom Harley Davidson.
Some Regal, Edwards theaters in Orange County abruptly closed for good
Some ticketholders encountered a plot twist in real life when they arrived at the Regal theater they planned to watch a movie at, only to find it permanently closed.Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, leading to the closure of two dozen movie theaters. Locations in Anaheim Hills, Irvine, and Calabasas are slated to close later this month, or have already closed.It was an unwelcome surprise to moviegoers in Anaheim Hills who had already bought tickets."Was kinda bummed, because I was going to do some kind of self-care kind of night and take time for myself," Amanda Ng said. Ng said she was notified of a refund through Fandango, but thought it might be a scam."We can't go to another theater, because its like a one night only thing," Rudger Cole said. "But it kind of sucks, because we kind of planned our day around this."Employees who remain at the shuttered theater say their jobs are now to clean the building out.
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
