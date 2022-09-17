This past weekend fans in Vancouver attended the Breakout Festival anticipating a performance from one of the hottest rappers in the game Lil Baby. The problem at the festival started when Lil Baby fell under the weather and was too sick to perform and couldn’t make the festival for his scheduled performance. Lil Baby has been nonstop over the past few years and recently was on a North American tour with Chris Brown. On Top of that, he is hard at work finishing his upcoming album It’s Only Me due out October 14th. In response fans reportedly began to riot destroying tents and other structures at the festival.

MUSIC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO