ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

China, Africa Cooperate in Space for Different Reasons

Experts say China and African nations are increasingly cooperating in space to develop different ideas for the future. Chinese astronauts are known as taikonauts. They have been carrying out space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station. The space structure is in the process of being built.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Voice of America

Uzbekistan, Central Asia Try to Redefine Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Samarkand, Uzbekistan — For much of its 20-year existence, some observers have suggested the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could become an anti-Western bloc dominated by China and Russia. The group’s Central Asian members have complex collaborative relationships with the United States and Europe, though and Uzbekistan, the host of SCO, used its chairmanship of the event held in Samarkand September 15-16 to emphasize the group is not and should not be anti-American or anti-NATO.
WORLD
Voice of America

Biden Says US Forces Would Defend Taiwan if China Invaded

U.S. President Joe Biden says American forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island. Biden spoke in answer to a question from a reporter on the American television news program 60 Minutes. The reporter asked if the U.S. would deploy troops to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. Biden answered “yes.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Biden’s Taiwan Comments Raise Questions About US Stance

Officials in the administration of President Joe Biden keep insisting that nothing about the United States’ policy toward Taiwan has changed, but the president’s own repeated statements that the U.S. would defend the self-governing island in the event of an attack by China are making those assurances difficult for many to accept.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmidt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mao Ning
Voice of America

US Carrier to Visit South Korea in Show of Strength Toward North

Seoul, South Korea — A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group will visit South Korea this week, according to the U.S. military, a significant show of strength amid concerns North Korea will soon conduct a nuclear test. The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group will visit the southern South Korean...
WORLD
Voice of America

Stability in Taiwan Strait in Spotlight Ahead of US-Pacific Summit

State Department — The United States has been increasing its military activities in Palau in recent months amid rising tensions with China, according to Palau's top diplomat who is visiting the United States ahead of the first U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit next week in Washington. Palau Minister of State...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Australia and European Union Resume Free Trade Talks

Sydney, Australia — Australia and the European Union (EU) have resumed free trade talks in the Australian capital, Canberra. Negotiations over an trade agreement between Australia and the European Union began in 2017. Progress has not always been easy. There was dismay over Australia’s shelving of a lucrative submarine...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Technologies#Economy#Tech#Internet Technology#Scsp
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s address to nation delayed amid Russia’s annexation attempt

Vladimir Putin has delayed a national address to the Russian people that had been due to take place on Tuesday evening – his first since the start of the war in February.There was speculation that he would announce further measures to shore up his faltering military strategy in Ukraine, including the possibility of conscription for Russian nationals.However reports said that a former advisor to the president had confirmed on Telegram that after a two-hour delay to the expected start of the speech, it would now be pushed back to Wednesday.Meanwhile, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Voice of America

Ukraine, Food Security in Spotlight During UN Leaders Week

UNITED NATIONS — The annual gathering of leaders at the U.N. General Assembly is taking place this year in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and as the war in Ukraine heads into a possibly decisive period. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is skipping the Queen’s funeral to remain...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
Voice of America

Iran Asks for US Guarantees It Won’t Leave Nuclear Deal Again

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says there will be no agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal unless the U.S. provides guarantees it will not pull out of the pact again, as the Trump administration did in 2018. Meanwhile, two Republican Congressmen tell VOA they do not believe Tehran is operating in good faith, as VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
POTUS
Voice of America

New Model to Enlist Regular Americans to Resettle Refugees

SAN DIEGO — When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So, the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian organizations,...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 19

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 p.m.: The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it will add three Iranian cargo planes serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate U.S. export controls under the Biden administration's sanctions, Reuters reported.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Iranians Protest Mahsa Amini's Death Amid Growing Calls for Accountability

Iranians gathered in multiple cities to protest the treatment of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died last week, days after she was detained by the country’s morality police for violating the dress code. The demonstrations drew crowds in Tehran, Mashhad and Esfehan, as well as cities in Kurdish areas of...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Bread Prices Jump 18% in EU, Eurostat Says as War in Ukraine Weighs

The price of bread rose by almost a fifth in the European Union in August as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major exporters of grains and fertilizers, continued to disrupt global markets and headline inflation accelerated. Global wheat prices have surged since February, after the war halted grain exports from...
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Zelenskyy Says No Letup in Push to Reclaim Territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday there would be no letup in the effort by his country’s military to retake territory from Russian forces. Zelenskyy’s comments – made during his regular nightly address – followed gains by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine during a counteroffensive this month.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy