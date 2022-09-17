Read full article on original website
Voice of America
China, Africa Cooperate in Space for Different Reasons
Experts say China and African nations are increasingly cooperating in space to develop different ideas for the future. Chinese astronauts are known as taikonauts. They have been carrying out space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station. The space structure is in the process of being built.
Voice of America
Uzbekistan, Central Asia Try to Redefine Shanghai Cooperation Organization
Samarkand, Uzbekistan — For much of its 20-year existence, some observers have suggested the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) could become an anti-Western bloc dominated by China and Russia. The group’s Central Asian members have complex collaborative relationships with the United States and Europe, though and Uzbekistan, the host of SCO, used its chairmanship of the event held in Samarkand September 15-16 to emphasize the group is not and should not be anti-American or anti-NATO.
Voice of America
Biden Says US Forces Would Defend Taiwan if China Invaded
U.S. President Joe Biden says American forces would defend Taiwan if China invaded the island. Biden spoke in answer to a question from a reporter on the American television news program 60 Minutes. The reporter asked if the U.S. would deploy troops to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion. Biden answered “yes.”
Voice of America
Biden’s Taiwan Comments Raise Questions About US Stance
Officials in the administration of President Joe Biden keep insisting that nothing about the United States’ policy toward Taiwan has changed, but the president’s own repeated statements that the U.S. would defend the self-governing island in the event of an attack by China are making those assurances difficult for many to accept.
Voice of America
US Carrier to Visit South Korea in Show of Strength Toward North
Seoul, South Korea — A U.S. aircraft carrier strike group will visit South Korea this week, according to the U.S. military, a significant show of strength amid concerns North Korea will soon conduct a nuclear test. The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group will visit the southern South Korean...
Voice of America
Former HRW Head: New UN Rights Chief Must Prioritize Chinese, Russian Accountability
Geneva — The former executive director of Human Rights Watch is calling on the new U.N. high commissioner for human rights to make accountability for crimes committed by China in Xinjiang and Russia in Ukraine his top priority. Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth Friday called China...
Voice of America
Stability in Taiwan Strait in Spotlight Ahead of US-Pacific Summit
State Department — The United States has been increasing its military activities in Palau in recent months amid rising tensions with China, according to Palau's top diplomat who is visiting the United States ahead of the first U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit next week in Washington. Palau Minister of State...
Voice of America
Australia and European Union Resume Free Trade Talks
Sydney, Australia — Australia and the European Union (EU) have resumed free trade talks in the Australian capital, Canberra. Negotiations over an trade agreement between Australia and the European Union began in 2017. Progress has not always been easy. There was dismay over Australia’s shelving of a lucrative submarine...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s address to nation delayed amid Russia’s annexation attempt
Vladimir Putin has delayed a national address to the Russian people that had been due to take place on Tuesday evening – his first since the start of the war in February.There was speculation that he would announce further measures to shore up his faltering military strategy in Ukraine, including the possibility of conscription for Russian nationals.However reports said that a former advisor to the president had confirmed on Telegram that after a two-hour delay to the expected start of the speech, it would now be pushed back to Wednesday.Meanwhile, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine have all announced they...
Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting
Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
Voice of America
Ukraine, Food Security in Spotlight During UN Leaders Week
UNITED NATIONS — The annual gathering of leaders at the U.N. General Assembly is taking place this year in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and as the war in Ukraine heads into a possibly decisive period. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is skipping the Queen’s funeral to remain...
Voice of America
Hong Kong Flags COVID Quarantine Policy Change, Wants Orderly Opening-Up
Hong Kong — Hong Kong said on Tuesday it aims to make an announcement soon on its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals, as it wants to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening-up." The city's leader, John Lee,...
Voice of America
Iran Asks for US Guarantees It Won’t Leave Nuclear Deal Again
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi says there will be no agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal unless the U.S. provides guarantees it will not pull out of the pact again, as the Trump administration did in 2018. Meanwhile, two Republican Congressmen tell VOA they do not believe Tehran is operating in good faith, as VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
New Model to Enlist Regular Americans to Resettle Refugees
SAN DIEGO — When nearly 80,000 Afghans arrived in the United States, refugee resettlement agencies quickly became overwhelmed, still scrambling to rehire staff and reopen offices after being gutted as the Trump administration dropped refugee admissions to a record low. So, the U.S. State Department, working with humanitarian organizations,...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 19
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 p.m.: The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday said it will add three Iranian cargo planes serving Russia to a list of aircraft believed to violate U.S. export controls under the Biden administration's sanctions, Reuters reported.
Voice of America
Iranians Protest Mahsa Amini's Death Amid Growing Calls for Accountability
Iranians gathered in multiple cities to protest the treatment of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died last week, days after she was detained by the country’s morality police for violating the dress code. The demonstrations drew crowds in Tehran, Mashhad and Esfehan, as well as cities in Kurdish areas of...
Voice of America
Bread Prices Jump 18% in EU, Eurostat Says as War in Ukraine Weighs
The price of bread rose by almost a fifth in the European Union in August as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major exporters of grains and fertilizers, continued to disrupt global markets and headline inflation accelerated. Global wheat prices have surged since February, after the war halted grain exports from...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Says No Letup in Push to Reclaim Territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday there would be no letup in the effort by his country’s military to retake territory from Russian forces. Zelenskyy’s comments – made during his regular nightly address – followed gains by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine during a counteroffensive this month.
Most of Kansas professor's U.S. conviction for hiding China ties tossed
Sept 20 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday tossed most of a University of Kansas chemical engineering professor's conviction for concealing work he did in China while conducting U.S. government-funded research, in the latest setback for a crackdown on Chinese influence within American academia.
Canada to drop COVID vaccine requirement for entering country on Sept 30 - Globe and Mail
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government plans by Sept. 30 to drop the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada, The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
