Forecast: Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: You might notice a haziness in the sky during the daytime hours on Saturday due to west coast wildfire smoke moving in from strong winds higher up in the atmosphere. It has reduced our air quality somewhat, but expected to improve as the weekend goes on. Clouds increase through the evening and overnight. Scattered showers will develop within the clouds. Accumulations are expected to be light and not widespread. Most of the rain showers will be hit-or-miss and should be dry with more sun Sunday afternoon. The first day of fall is this upcoming Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 P.M.. We call it the autumnal equinox! Each and every day leading up to the first official day of fall is likely to be warmer-than-average. Climate prediction outlooks point to a more 'on average' forecast after Thursday, so we can anticipate temperatures returning to the mid 70s. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Increasing clouds and chances for overnight showers to develop. Lows dipping to the upper 60s. Winds south-southwest between 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest between 5 to 15 with gusts up to 25 possible.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with some light showers around. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Happy Astronomical Fall! Partly cloudy with the chance for showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube