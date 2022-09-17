Metro Christian baffles Prairie Grove in cross-border battle

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Sadie Rucker

PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. – Prairie Grove fired the first shot Friday night, but after that it was Tulsa Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis who proved to be the real sharp-shooter, firing five touchdown passes, to lead the Patriots to a 41-21 cross-border victory over the host Tigers.

Prairie Grove (2-1) landed the first blow on the opening kickoff, as Conner Hubbs picked the ball up along the left sideline, reversed field around a wall of blockers and darted down the right sideline for an 87-yard touchdown return.

Metro (4-0) responded on the ensuing possession with a methodical 11-play drive, as senior quarterback Kirk Francis hit Breck Nauman for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7-7 with 8:44 left in the first quarter.

“It was a pretty rough start with Prairie Grove taking the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, but defensively I couldn’t be more proud of the way we played,” Metro head coach Jared McCoy said. “Then, offensively, we were firing on cylinders tonight, too. Just a good all-around performance.”

After forcing a Tiger punt, the Patriots then orchestrated a 10-play drive that resulted in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Francis to Jaxson Grimes to go up 14-7.

A muffed punt snap by Prairie Grove set Metro up at the Tigers’ 15. It took one play for Tagg Campbell to take the handoff and dart up the middle for the score and a 21-7 lead with 10:59 to play in the half.

“I think our problem tonight was just them, Tulsa Metro,” Prairie Grove head coach Danny Abshier said. “I think we got a little false sense of security from running the opening kickoff back. And then we didn’t seem to be too encourage to dig in and go after it. Then we just started to have to play catch-up.”

The Tigers continued to struggle offensively when they fumbled the ball on the second play of the next drive, allowing Metro’s Eason Wagenblatt to pounce on it at the Prairie Grove 21. Four plays later, Francis connected with Will Bierman on a 15-yard pass to boost the lead to 20. The extra point was blocked, which seemed to fire up the Tiger sideline.

Prairie Grove, who generally thrives in the running game out of the Wing-T offense, was held to just 107 yards on 34 carries. It was the first time this season that they passed for more yards than they ran, with 136 through the air.

“Prairie Grove is just fantastic with the run,” McCoy said. “They just tear people up, and we had seen nothing on tape but them just gashing people. So obviously you have to load the box, then stay sound in the secondary.”

A Patriot fumble shortly before halftime was recovered by Prairie Grove’s David Stephens near midfield. Tiger quarterback Camden Patterson hit Joe Sims for a 27-yard completion, before Ethan Miller scampered in with a 19-yard run to cut the lead to 27-14 and give the Tigers life before the intermission.

They thwarted a Metro drive deep before the final horn.

But the Patriots opened the second half with another successful trip down the field with seven straight passes, the last a 9-yard touchdown toss over the middle from Francis to Reid Roth for a 34-14 advantage.

Francis, who is quickly climbing the recruiting rankings, finished the game completing 28 of 39 passes for 334 yards, and all five of his touchdown passes were to five different receivers.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with Kirk,” McCoy said. “Of course, he’s been playing for a couple of years now, so he just continues to do what we do. And he’s got a lot of great targets to throw to and spreads the ball around real well.”

Metro seemed to put the game away early in the fourth quarter, with yet another 10-play drive, including nine pass plays, ending with another Francis scoring strike to Seth McCoy from six yards out.

“They were ready for our run game, and that’s what we do,” Abshier said. “And even with our maximum protection on passing, we’re still not blocking like we should. Lots and lots of mistakes, but I think our biggest mistake was that we weren’t going hard and full-speed from the start.”

After both teams put in their reserves late in the game, Prairie Grove’s back-up quarterback Luke Vance engineered a 13-play drive, hitting Jace Edwards on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the final minute.

The Tigers must now prepare for conference play in the 5A-West, as they travel to Pea Ridge next Friday.

“Right now, the biggest enemy is us, and we need to prevent that from happening,” Abshier said. “We didn’t do our homework and assumed too much in this game.”

Metro Christian will travel to Oklahoma City next Friday to face Mount St. Mary.