ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Grove, AR

Metro Christian baffles Prairie Grove in cross-border battle

By Steve Andrews
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vih8h_0hzB75oS00

By Steve Andrews | Photos by Sadie Rucker

PRAIRIE GROVE, ARK. – Prairie Grove fired the first shot Friday night, but after that it was Tulsa Metro Christian quarterback Kirk Francis who proved to be the real sharp-shooter, firing five touchdown passes, to lead the Patriots to a 41-21 cross-border victory over the host Tigers.

Prairie Grove (2-1) landed the first blow on the opening kickoff, as Conner Hubbs picked the ball up along the left sideline, reversed field around a wall of blockers and darted down the right sideline for an 87-yard touchdown return.

Metro (4-0) responded on the ensuing possession with a methodical 11-play drive, as senior quarterback Kirk Francis hit Breck Nauman for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7-7 with 8:44 left in the first quarter.

“It was a pretty rough start with Prairie Grove taking the opening kickoff back for a touchdown, but defensively I couldn’t be more proud of the way we played,” Metro head coach Jared McCoy said. “Then, offensively, we were firing on cylinders tonight, too. Just a good all-around performance.”

After forcing a Tiger punt, the Patriots then orchestrated a 10-play drive that resulted in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Francis to Jaxson Grimes to go up 14-7.

A muffed punt snap by Prairie Grove set Metro up at the Tigers’ 15. It took one play for Tagg Campbell to take the handoff and dart up the middle for the score and a 21-7 lead with 10:59 to play in the half.

“I think our problem tonight was just them, Tulsa Metro,” Prairie Grove head coach Danny Abshier said. “I think we got a little false sense of security from running the opening kickoff back. And then we didn’t seem to be too encourage to dig in and go after it. Then we just started to have to play catch-up.”

The Tigers continued to struggle offensively when they fumbled the ball on the second play of the next drive, allowing Metro’s Eason Wagenblatt to pounce on it at the Prairie Grove 21. Four plays later, Francis connected with Will Bierman on a 15-yard pass to boost the lead to 20. The extra point was blocked, which seemed to fire up the Tiger sideline.

Prairie Grove, who generally thrives in the running game out of the Wing-T offense, was held to just 107 yards on 34 carries. It was the first time this season that they passed for more yards than they ran, with 136 through the air.

“Prairie Grove is just fantastic with the run,” McCoy said. “They just tear people up, and we had seen nothing on tape but them just gashing people. So obviously you have to load the box, then stay sound in the secondary.”

A Patriot fumble shortly before halftime was recovered by Prairie Grove’s David Stephens near midfield. Tiger quarterback Camden Patterson hit Joe Sims for a 27-yard completion, before Ethan Miller scampered in with a 19-yard run to cut the lead to 27-14 and give the Tigers life before the intermission.

They thwarted a Metro drive deep before the final horn.

But the Patriots opened the second half with another successful trip down the field with seven straight passes, the last a 9-yard touchdown toss over the middle from Francis to Reid Roth for a 34-14 advantage.

Francis, who is quickly climbing the recruiting rankings, finished the game completing 28 of 39 passes for 334 yards, and all five of his touchdown passes were to five different receivers.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with Kirk,” McCoy said. “Of course, he’s been playing for a couple of years now, so he just continues to do what we do. And he’s got a lot of great targets to throw to and spreads the ball around real well.”

Metro seemed to put the game away early in the fourth quarter, with yet another 10-play drive, including nine pass plays, ending with another Francis scoring strike to Seth McCoy from six yards out.

“They were ready for our run game, and that’s what we do,” Abshier said. “And even with our maximum protection on passing, we’re still not blocking like we should. Lots and lots of mistakes, but I think our biggest mistake was that we weren’t going hard and full-speed from the start.”

After both teams put in their reserves late in the game, Prairie Grove’s back-up quarterback Luke Vance engineered a 13-play drive, hitting Jace Edwards on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the final minute.

The Tigers must now prepare for conference play in the 5A-West, as they travel to Pea Ridge next Friday.

“Right now, the biggest enemy is us, and we need to prevent that from happening,” Abshier said. “We didn’t do our homework and assumed too much in this game.”

Metro Christian will travel to Oklahoma City next Friday to face Mount St. Mary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E57Dz_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLWFH_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s32WF_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYBul_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9ZVy_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s54JN_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0ZEf_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6EG3_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zRZb_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Wbu7_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16E0oC_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2286ED_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bv6SC_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPJsD_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47RH24_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQESR_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03P5Az_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1zUk_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14b3em_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vhc6S_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1d0J_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2etHZA_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BnW4n_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMlSx_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZY0nY_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24f2BC_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143ot2_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273XZa_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzSgo_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJ7Fr_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hv2f_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nj4J5_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ORriP_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOhTo_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4h6F_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XI24M_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rp5b_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkaEX_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Sw2v_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E06d5_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHmiQ_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L79xh_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZtzQ_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apwu4_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLRBt_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvGeL_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyTW7_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QL0EE_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jhfcm_0hzB75oS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IDQcx_0hzB75oS00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pryorinfopub.com

Tigers Suffer Huge Loss Against Coweta

PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pryor Tigers suffered their largest defeat of the season, the loss of their quarterback, Brunk Gray. On Pryor's second offensive possession, on a 3rd and 9 play, Brunk rolled to the left and hit Kendrick Propst for 18 yards while being swarmed by defenders. A targeting penalty was thrown on Coweta, as the Tiger quarterback stayed down on the field.
COWETA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Prairie Grove, AR
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Pea Ridge, AR
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Prairie Grove, AR
Sports
Tulsa, OK
Education
Local
Arkansas Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Prairie Grove, AR
Education
KARK

ESPN rates the 33 undefeated teams including Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Bill Connelly has ranked the 33 college football teams that are still undefeated. Connelly ranks Arkansas No. 16, the Hogs are No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls. However, Connelly explained why he has the Hogs that low. “The Missouri State win spooked...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Francis
THV11

Hogs play Crimson Tide on THV11 in SEC showdown

ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!. The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Christian#American Football#Highschoolsports#Patriots#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
5NEWS

Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Greenwood

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported a rollover vehicle crash in Greenwood at 6:05 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's fatality report, Ruth Greene of Booneville died as a result of the crash. Reports show that Booneville resident...
GREENWOOD, AR
KHBS

Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead

GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
GREENWOOD, AR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy